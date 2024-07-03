Summary

K&R Rail Engineering Limited was erstwhile established in the name of Axis Rail India Limited on August 30, 1983. Prior to this, it was Gupta Carpets International Limited founded in 1998 to the ever growing demand for Mass Transportation & Bulk Logistics of Goods & Materials through the Indian Railway networks. Company name was changed to K&R Rail Engineering Limited on March 28, 2018. The Company is a leading Railway infrastructure company offering services in laying of track, signaling, electrification and telecommunication in the Railway Industry. The Company is fully authorized by the Railway Headquarters and Divisional Railway Authorities.The Company is carrying on the business of providing end to end EPCC services which includes Earth Work, Bridges & Civil Works, Track Works, Overhead Electrifications (OHE) works, Signaling & Telecommunication (S&T) works, Railway Operation & Maintenance (O&M) and Consultancy in preparing details DPRs and other allied activities.The company is, holding the domain expertise and rich experience of nearly Three Decades and is the Leading Railways EPCC Conglomerate in India and has provided last Rail mile connectivity to almost all the Cement Plants, Power Plants, Steel Industry, and Ports across India. The company has executed Various Major Bridges & Earthwork, Supply of P.Way Material for prestigious clients on Turnkey basis and has also rendered International Projects in Indonesia and provided domain expertise to various companies in th

