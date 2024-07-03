iifl-logo-icon 1
K&R Rail Engineering Ltd Share Price

336.8
(-2.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:24:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open346
  • Day's High347.85
  • 52 Wk High800
  • Prev. Close346.9
  • Day's Low334.2
  • 52 Wk Low 303.55
  • Turnover (lac)221.02
  • P/E275.32
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value34.86
  • EPS1.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)960.19
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

346

Prev. Close

346.9

Turnover(Lac.)

221.02

Day's High

347.85

Day's Low

334.2

52 Week's High

800

52 Week's Low

303.55

Book Value

34.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

960.19

P/E

275.32

EPS

1.26

Divi. Yield

0

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd Corporate Action

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

14 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.65%

Non-Promoter- 54.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 54.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.31

52.9

15.78

15.78

Preference Capital

13.3

14.12

14.12

14.12

Reserves

6.03

29.89

24.62

18.38

Net Worth

71.64

96.91

54.52

48.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

129.93

128.07

80.69

108.25

yoy growth (%)

1.45

58.7

-25.45

6.35

Raw materials

-98.88

-78.54

-76.24

-0.5

As % of sales

76.09

61.32

94.48

0.46

Employee costs

-2.34

-2.79

-1.27

-1.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6

5.99

0.38

1.33

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.28

-1.4

-1.56

Tax paid

-1.77

-4.01

-0.27

-0.46

Working capital

5.81

6.53

-6.24

4.93

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

1.45

58.7

-25.45

6.35

Op profit growth

13.68

655.26

-37.94

-46.2

EBIT growth

-6.93

680.48

-41.81

-36.53

Net profit growth

113.7

5,362.23

-96.88

-37.18

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

662.41

389.85

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

662.41

389.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

3.5

0.37

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT K&R Rail Engineering Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Maniza Khan

Executive Director & CEO

Amit Bansal

Independent Director

Rabindra Kumar Barik

Non Executive Director

Sukesh Kumar Sharma

Executive Director

Shaik Suhail Nasir

Non Executive Director

Sanjay Kotthapalli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Narasimham

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by K&R Rail Engineering Ltd

Summary

K&R Rail Engineering Limited was erstwhile established in the name of Axis Rail India Limited on August 30, 1983. Prior to this, it was Gupta Carpets International Limited founded in 1998 to the ever growing demand for Mass Transportation & Bulk Logistics of Goods & Materials through the Indian Railway networks. Company name was changed to K&R Rail Engineering Limited on March 28, 2018. The Company is a leading Railway infrastructure company offering services in laying of track, signaling, electrification and telecommunication in the Railway Industry. The Company is fully authorized by the Railway Headquarters and Divisional Railway Authorities.The Company is carrying on the business of providing end to end EPCC services which includes Earth Work, Bridges & Civil Works, Track Works, Overhead Electrifications (OHE) works, Signaling & Telecommunication (S&T) works, Railway Operation & Maintenance (O&M) and Consultancy in preparing details DPRs and other allied activities.The company is, holding the domain expertise and rich experience of nearly Three Decades and is the Leading Railways EPCC Conglomerate in India and has provided last Rail mile connectivity to almost all the Cement Plants, Power Plants, Steel Industry, and Ports across India. The company has executed Various Major Bridges & Earthwork, Supply of P.Way Material for prestigious clients on Turnkey basis and has also rendered International Projects in Indonesia and provided domain expertise to various companies in th
Company FAQs

What is the K&R Rail Engineering Ltd share price today?

The K&R Rail Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹336.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd is ₹960.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd is 275.32 and 9.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K&R Rail Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd is ₹303.55 and ₹800 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd?

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 92.51%, 3 Years at 129.23%, 1 Year at -51.02%, 6 Month at -24.93%, 3 Month at -9.31% and 1 Month at -13.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 54.34 %

