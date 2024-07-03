Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹346
Prev. Close₹346.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹221.02
Day's High₹347.85
Day's Low₹334.2
52 Week's High₹800
52 Week's Low₹303.55
Book Value₹34.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)960.19
P/E275.32
EPS1.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.31
52.9
15.78
15.78
Preference Capital
13.3
14.12
14.12
14.12
Reserves
6.03
29.89
24.62
18.38
Net Worth
71.64
96.91
54.52
48.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
129.93
128.07
80.69
108.25
yoy growth (%)
1.45
58.7
-25.45
6.35
Raw materials
-98.88
-78.54
-76.24
-0.5
As % of sales
76.09
61.32
94.48
0.46
Employee costs
-2.34
-2.79
-1.27
-1.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6
5.99
0.38
1.33
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.28
-1.4
-1.56
Tax paid
-1.77
-4.01
-0.27
-0.46
Working capital
5.81
6.53
-6.24
4.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
1.45
58.7
-25.45
6.35
Op profit growth
13.68
655.26
-37.94
-46.2
EBIT growth
-6.93
680.48
-41.81
-36.53
Net profit growth
113.7
5,362.23
-96.88
-37.18
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
662.41
389.85
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
662.41
389.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
3.5
0.37
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Maniza Khan
Executive Director & CEO
Amit Bansal
Independent Director
Rabindra Kumar Barik
Non Executive Director
Sukesh Kumar Sharma
Executive Director
Shaik Suhail Nasir
Non Executive Director
Sanjay Kotthapalli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Narasimham
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
K&R Rail Engineering Limited was erstwhile established in the name of Axis Rail India Limited on August 30, 1983. Prior to this, it was Gupta Carpets International Limited founded in 1998 to the ever growing demand for Mass Transportation & Bulk Logistics of Goods & Materials through the Indian Railway networks. Company name was changed to K&R Rail Engineering Limited on March 28, 2018. The Company is a leading Railway infrastructure company offering services in laying of track, signaling, electrification and telecommunication in the Railway Industry. The Company is fully authorized by the Railway Headquarters and Divisional Railway Authorities.The Company is carrying on the business of providing end to end EPCC services which includes Earth Work, Bridges & Civil Works, Track Works, Overhead Electrifications (OHE) works, Signaling & Telecommunication (S&T) works, Railway Operation & Maintenance (O&M) and Consultancy in preparing details DPRs and other allied activities.The company is, holding the domain expertise and rich experience of nearly Three Decades and is the Leading Railways EPCC Conglomerate in India and has provided last Rail mile connectivity to almost all the Cement Plants, Power Plants, Steel Industry, and Ports across India. The company has executed Various Major Bridges & Earthwork, Supply of P.Way Material for prestigious clients on Turnkey basis and has also rendered International Projects in Indonesia and provided domain expertise to various companies in th
The K&R Rail Engineering Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹336.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd is ₹960.19 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd is 275.32 and 9.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a K&R Rail Engineering Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd is ₹303.55 and ₹800 as of 06 Jan ‘25
K&R Rail Engineering Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 92.51%, 3 Years at 129.23%, 1 Year at -51.02%, 6 Month at -24.93%, 3 Month at -9.31% and 1 Month at -13.55%.
