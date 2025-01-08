|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|Inter alia, to consider the following: 1. Resignation of Internal Auditor of the Company. 2. Induction of new Internal Auditor of the Company. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Appointment of Internal Auditor of the Company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 08.01.2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 2. Limited review Reports for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|15 Oct 2024
|Outcome of circular resolution passed by board of the company by circulation on 15.10.2024 under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Requirements) Regulations, 2015
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 2. Limited review Reports for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024) Outcome of board meeting under regulation 30) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jul 2024
|7 Jul 2024
|K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 3103.2024. 2.Audit Report for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 3.Split in the face value of equity shares of the Company. 4.Any other business with the permission of the Chair. outcome of board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.07.2024) Revised outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|1. The Board has taken note of the Resolution Passed in the Extra-ordinary General meeting held on 06.07.2024.
|Board Meeting
|8 Jun 2024
|22 May 2024
|K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 3103.2024 2. Audit Report for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve i) Audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024; ii) Audit Report for the quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024 and iii) any other items with the permission of the chairman (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Appointment & Resignation of Key Managerial Persons of the Company Outcome of Board Meeting under Rregulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Remulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Apr 2024
|10 Apr 2024
|K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Induction of new Director of the Company. 2. Resignation of the Director. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Mar 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 2. Limited review Reports for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 2. Limited review Reports for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on:14/02/2024) K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 2. Limited review Reports for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.02.2024) K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/03/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 and any other business (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.03.2024) Board Meeting Outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.03.2024) revised outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Feb 2024
|15 Feb 2024
|K&R Rail Engineering Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the appointment of Statutory Auditors of the company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday 19th February, 2024, on the recommendations of the Audit Committee, inter alia considered and subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Extraordinary General Meeting approved the appointment of M/s. P Murali & Co., Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.