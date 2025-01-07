iifl-logo-icon 1
K&R Rail Engineering Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

342.95
(3.22%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

129.93

128.07

80.69

108.25

yoy growth (%)

1.45

58.7

-25.45

6.35

Raw materials

-98.88

-78.54

-76.24

-0.5

As % of sales

76.09

61.32

94.48

0.46

Employee costs

-2.34

-2.79

-1.27

-1.31

As % of sales

1.8

2.18

1.57

1.21

Other costs

-19.33

-38.48

-2.08

-104.67

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.88

30.05

2.58

96.69

Operating profit

9.37

8.24

1.09

1.75

OPM

7.21

6.43

1.35

1.62

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.28

-1.4

-1.56

Interest expense

-1.55

-2.13

-0.65

-0.45

Other income

0

1.17

1.35

1.6

Profit before tax

6

5.99

0.38

1.33

Taxes

-1.77

-4.01

-0.27

-0.46

Tax rate

-29.48

-66.94

-73.02

-34.87

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.23

1.98

0.1

0.87

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.06

0.29

Net profit

4.23

1.98

0.03

1.16

yoy growth (%)

113.7

5,362.23

-96.88

-37.18

NPM

3.26

1.54

0.04

1.07

