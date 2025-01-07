Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
129.93
128.07
80.69
108.25
yoy growth (%)
1.45
58.7
-25.45
6.35
Raw materials
-98.88
-78.54
-76.24
-0.5
As % of sales
76.09
61.32
94.48
0.46
Employee costs
-2.34
-2.79
-1.27
-1.31
As % of sales
1.8
2.18
1.57
1.21
Other costs
-19.33
-38.48
-2.08
-104.67
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.88
30.05
2.58
96.69
Operating profit
9.37
8.24
1.09
1.75
OPM
7.21
6.43
1.35
1.62
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.28
-1.4
-1.56
Interest expense
-1.55
-2.13
-0.65
-0.45
Other income
0
1.17
1.35
1.6
Profit before tax
6
5.99
0.38
1.33
Taxes
-1.77
-4.01
-0.27
-0.46
Tax rate
-29.48
-66.94
-73.02
-34.87
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.23
1.98
0.1
0.87
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.06
0.29
Net profit
4.23
1.98
0.03
1.16
yoy growth (%)
113.7
5,362.23
-96.88
-37.18
NPM
3.26
1.54
0.04
1.07
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.