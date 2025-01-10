K&R Rail Engineering Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.31
52.9
15.78
15.78
Preference Capital
13.3
14.12
14.12
14.12
Reserves
6.03
29.89
24.62
18.38
Net Worth
71.64
96.91
54.52
48.28
Minority Interest
Debt
3.14
14.25
13.14
6.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
74.78
111.16
67.66
54.55
Fixed Assets
15.17
18.41
16.69
12.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0.14
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.3
0.17
0.18
0.38
Networking Capital
53.33
50.53
40.36
22.72
Inventories
3.16
5.4
10.78
9.6
Inventory Days
26.96
Sundry Debtors
124.59
75.6
39.29
36.44
Debtor Days
102.36
Other Current Assets
52.3
28.29
24.13
17.15
Sundry Creditors
-99.64
-24.49
-8.02
-18.48
Creditor Days
51.91
Other Current Liabilities
-27.08
-34.27
-25.82
-21.99
Cash
5.58
41.91
10.43
18.81
Total Assets
74.76
111.16
67.66
54.54
