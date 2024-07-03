iifl-logo-icon 1
K&R Rail Engineering Ltd Quarterly Results

345.95
(4.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

161.17

142.23

153.51

145.52

163.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

161.17

142.23

153.51

145.52

163.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.93

0.03

-0.76

1.05

2.92

Total Income

162.1

142.27

152.75

146.57

166.2

Total Expenditure

153.31

136.67

162.43

144.07

151.83

PBIDT

8.79

5.6

-9.69

2.5

14.38

Interest

0.38

0.35

0.18

0.2

0.43

PBDT

8.41

5.25

-9.87

2.3

13.94

Depreciation

0.83

0.83

0.82

0.82

0.83

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

2.63

1.29

-2.86

0.47

3.68

Deferred Tax

0

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

4.94

3.18

-7.78

1.04

9.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

4.94

3.18

-7.78

1.04

9.45

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

4.94

3.18

-7.78

1.04

9.45

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.27

1.5

-3.68

0.48

4.47

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

28.51

21.17

21.17

21.17

21.17

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

5.45

3.93

-6.31

1.71

8.8

PBDTM(%)

5.21

3.69

-6.42

1.58

8.53

PATM(%)

3.06

2.23

-5.06

0.71

5.78

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.