K&R Rail Engineering Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
161.17
142.23
153.51
145.52
163.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
161.17
142.23
153.51
145.52
163.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.93
0.03
-0.76
1.05
2.92
Total Income
162.1
142.27
152.75
146.57
166.2
Total Expenditure
153.31
136.67
162.43
144.07
151.83
PBIDT
8.79
5.6
-9.69
2.5
14.38
Interest
0.38
0.35
0.18
0.2
0.43
PBDT
8.41
5.25
-9.87
2.3
13.94
Depreciation
0.83
0.83
0.82
0.82
0.83
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
2.63
1.29
-2.86
0.47
3.68
Deferred Tax
0
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
4.94
3.18
-7.78
1.04
9.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4.94
3.18
-7.78
1.04
9.45
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4.94
3.18
-7.78
1.04
9.45
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.27
1.5
-3.68
0.48
4.47
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
28.51
21.17
21.17
21.17
21.17
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
5.45
3.93
-6.31
1.71
8.8
PBDTM(%)
5.21
3.69
-6.42
1.58
8.53
PATM(%)
3.06
2.23
-5.06
0.71
5.78
