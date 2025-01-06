iifl-logo-icon 1
K&R Rail Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

330
(-4.87%)
Jan 6, 2025

K&R Rail Engine. FINANCIALS

K&R Rail Engine. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

6

5.99

0.38

1.33

Depreciation

-1.8

-1.28

-1.4

-1.56

Tax paid

-1.77

-4.01

-0.27

-0.46

Working capital

5.81

6.53

-6.24

4.93

Other operating items

Operating

8.25

7.22

-7.54

4.23

Capital expenditure

1

13.12

-0.22

7.41

Free cash flow

9.25

20.34

-7.77

11.64

Equity raised

28.25

22.28

19.75

22.16

Investing

0

-8.06

8

0.01

Financing

0.5

5.28

-0.33

1.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

38

39.85

19.65

34.83

