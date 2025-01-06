K&R Rail Engineering Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
6
5.99
0.38
1.33
Depreciation
-1.8
-1.28
-1.4
-1.56
Tax paid
-1.77
-4.01
-0.27
-0.46
Working capital
5.81
6.53
-6.24
4.93
Other operating items
Operating
8.25
7.22
-7.54
4.23
Capital expenditure
1
13.12
-0.22
7.41
Free cash flow
9.25
20.34
-7.77
11.64
Equity raised
28.25
22.28
19.75
22.16
Investing
0
-8.06
8
0.01
Financing
0.5
5.28
-0.33
1.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
38
39.85
19.65
34.83
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.