|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|14 Jul 2024
|19 Aug 2024
|outcome of board Meeting Approved to convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Monday, the19th day of August, 2024 at 11 :00 A.M .
|EGM
|15 Jun 2024
|6 Jul 2024
|EGM notice Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) 1. The Board has taken note of the Resolution Passed in the Extra-ordinary General meeting held on 06.07.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
|EGM
|13 Apr 2024
|11 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Re-scheduling of K&R rail Engineering Limited Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.04.2024) EGM 11/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 16.04.2024) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024)
|EGM
|23 Mar 2024
|4 May 2024
|Board Meeting Outcome revised outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)
