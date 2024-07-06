iifl-logo-icon 1
K&R Rail Engineering Ltd EGM

334
(-2.40%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:45:00 PM

K&R Rail Engine. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM14 Jul 202419 Aug 2024
outcome of board Meeting Approved to convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM) on Monday, the19th day of August, 2024 at 11 :00 A.M .
EGM15 Jun 20246 Jul 2024
EGM notice Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/07/2024) 1. The Board has taken note of the Resolution Passed in the Extra-ordinary General meeting held on 06.07.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.07.2024)
EGM13 Apr 202411 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Re-scheduling of K&R rail Engineering Limited Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.04.2024) EGM 11/05/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 16.04.2024) Outcome of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.05.2024)
EGM23 Mar 20244 May 2024
Board Meeting Outcome revised outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.03.2024)

K&R Rail Engine.: Related News

No Record Found

