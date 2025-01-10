To the members of,

M/s. KREBS BIOCHEMICALS AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of M/s. Krebs Biochemicals and Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and except the effect of matter referred to in Basis for opinion give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit / (loss) and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material Uncertainty Relating to Going Concern

We draw your attention to note no. 2.20.2 to the financial statements, which states that the Company has incurred loss before tax of Rs. 1,972.84 lakhs for the year ended 31st March 2024 and Rs. 2,469.19 lakhs for the year ending 31st March 2023. As of 31st March 2024, the total liabilities exceeded its total assets by Rs. 11,921.67 lakhs as at 31st March 2024 as compared to Rs. 9,946.23 lakhs as at 31st March 2023. These factors indicate that material uncertainty exists that may cast doubt on the Companys ability to continue as going concern. The Companys management has carried out an assessment of the Companys financial performance and has obtained a confirmation providing comfort of financial support from the Major Share holder of the Company (IPCA Laboratories Limited), if required to meet its obligations. There has been continued improvement in production during the current year and the Company has prepared strategic plan for continuous growth. Pursuant to the said plan, the Company continues to focus on various initiatives including cost optimisation through operational efficiency, improvement initiatives, rationalisation of existing operations and increase in sales volumes from the existing and new customers. With continued efforts, the Company expects to address the material uncertainty in future.

Our opinion not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Evaluation of uncertain tax positions PRINCIPAL AUDIT PROCEDURE The Company has material uncertain tax positions including matters under dispute which involves significant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management .Discussed with the managements underlying assumptions in estimating the tax provision and the possible outcome of the disputes. Additionally, we considered the effect of new information in respect of uncertain tax positions as at March 31, 2024 to evaluate whether any change was required to managements position on these uncertainties. 2 Recoverability of Income Tax Refund Receivable Principal audit procedure As at March 31, 2024, other non current assets include Income Tax Refund receivable amounting to Rs 300.28 lakhs are pending adjudication. We have verified the relavent documents and records, the sustainability and likelihood of recoverability upon final resolution.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act,2013 with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India including The Indian Accounting Standard specified under sec.133 of the act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also :

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that : a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us : a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.(Refer Note: 30) b) The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivate contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

iii. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

e) The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year. f) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act : In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 in Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report that: i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets: (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment to cover all the assets once every three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification (c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self-constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. (e) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable, and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets except renewal of existing sanctioned limits. iii. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under Section 189 of the Act.

Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable. iv. According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has neither made any investments nor has it given loans or provided guarantee or security and therefore the relevant provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public.

Accordingly Clause 3(v) of the Order is not appliable. vi. As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company. We have broadly reviewed the Cost Records maintained by the Company pursuant to the Companys (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 prescribed by the Central Government and are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed cost records have been maintained. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employee State Insurance, Income tax, sales tax, customs duty, Goods and Service Tax and any other statutory dues as applicable with appropriate authorities. There were no arrears of outstanding statutory dues as on last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date on which they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the following dues of the service tax, customs duty, excise duty , value added tax , GST , Central sales tax, Cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Period to which the amount relates Amount (in Rs.) Interest (in Rs) Deposits/Paid/ Adjusted against refunds in (Rs.) Forum where the dispute is pending with Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax AY 2002-03 -74,307 - Honble High Court of Telangana Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax AY 2003-04 1,97,28,131 1,98,07,790 1,97,28,131 Honble High Court of Telangana Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax AY 2004-05 91,74,080 1,29,80,685 - Honble High Court of Telangana Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax AY 2018-19 6,11,398 1,40,599 - CIT (Appeals) Income Tax Act,1961 Income Tax AY 2022-23 4,35,47,840 - - CIT (Appeals) Customs Act,1962 Interest & Penalty (DEEC Licence) FY 2004-05 37,20,977 1,07,37,789 37,20,977 Commissioner (Appeals) Customs Chennai sea port Customs Act,1962 Custom duty & Interest(EPCG License) FY 2004-05 1,06,514 3,19,148 7,000 Commissioner (Appeals) Customs Chennai sea port Employees provident fund & Miscellaneous provisions Act,1952 Damages FY 2014-15 to FY 15-16 76,06,756 - 17,50,000 Court of Central Government Industrial Tribunal, at Hyderabad Employees provident fund & Miscellaneous provisions Act,1952 Damages FY 2013-14 to FY 15-16 53,85,555 - - Employees Provident Fund Appellate Tribunal, Bengaluru. Employees State Insurance Act,1948 Damages for the period 12/2010 to 11/2018 18,29,855 - - Honble court of ESI cum Principal Senior Civil Judge, Visakhapatnam Employees State Insurance Act,1948 Interest for the period 12/2010 to 04/2011 and 03/2012 to 11/2018 4,16,392 - - - - Honble court of ESI cum Principal Senior Civil Judge, Visakhapatnam

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), ix. (a) According to the records of the company examined by us, the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to any financial institutions or banks as on at the balance sheet date.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no term loans were obtained. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not hold any investment in any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under Companies Act, 2013) during the year ended 31st March 2024. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

(f) According to the information and explanation given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate companies (as defined under the Act). x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) the company has not made any preferential allotment of non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable Preference Shares during the year and the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were obtained. xi. (a) Based on the examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xii. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable xiii. According to the information and explanations to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act,2013 where applicable and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable (c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) & 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has incurred cash operating losses of Rs.

1,296.21 lakhs during the financial year covered by our audit and Rs. 1,813.34 lakhs during previous financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable. xix. We draw attention to Note no. 2.20.2 to the financial statements, which indicates that the Company has incurred loss before tax of Rs. 1,972.84 lakhs as against loss before tax of Rs. 2,469.19 lakhs during previous year ended 31st March, 2023. Companys Networth is fully eroded and total liabilities exceeded its total assets by Rs. 11,921.67 lakhs as on 31-03-2024 compared to Rs. 9,946.26 lakhs. On the basis of the above and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, the aforesaid events or conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report regarding whether the Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due with in a period of one year from the balance sheet date. However M/s Ipca Laboratories Ltd.

(Major Share Holder) is providing comfort of financial support , as and when required to meet the Companys obligations. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

For BHAVANI & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No:012139S

(CA. S KAVITHA PADMINI)

PARTNER M.No:229966 UDIN: 24229966BKBLWC6667 Place : Mumbai Date : 21-05-2024

Annexure "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Krebs Biochemicals and Industries Limited of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. Krebs Biochemicals and Industries limited

("the Company") as of March 31,2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the Guidance Note).

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial control system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.