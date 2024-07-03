Summary

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd (Formerly Krebs Biochemicals Ltd), promoted by R T Ravi in 1991 is engaged in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients(API) through Fermentation process, one among very few in the world to do the same.Krebs develops commercially viable biotech processes for application in medicine, agriculture and industry. Undertaking contract manufacturing for large pharmaceutical and multinational companies and developing products for sale in global markets, the Company possesses expertise and infrastructure in chemical synthesis, fermentation and enzymatic technologies.KBIL which commenced commercial operations in the year 1994 with an installed capacity of 60 TPA has now grown to 150 TPA. KBL went to public with an IPO in 1994. During 2001-02, the company launched Vitamin C(I P Grade) through Fermentation Process. The Company commissioned 2.5 MW Co-generation Power Plant at Unit II in Vizag during 2003-04 and started operations on it from July, 2004 onwards.

Read More