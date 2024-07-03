iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd Share Price

94.95
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open99
  • Day's High99
  • 52 Wk High129.07
  • Prev. Close99.91
  • Day's Low94.91
  • 52 Wk Low 60.35
  • Turnover (lac)4.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-60.36
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)204.72
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

99

Prev. Close

99.91

Turnover(Lac.)

4.17

Day's High

99

Day's Low

94.91

52 Week's High

129.07

52 Week's Low

60.35

Book Value

-60.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

204.72

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.49%

Institutions: 0.49%

Non-Institutions: 26.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.56

21.56

21.56

23.79

Preference Capital

130

130

130

30

Reserves

-140.78

-121.02

-96.65

-66.52

Net Worth

10.78

30.54

54.91

-12.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.7

33.41

33.77

3.25

yoy growth (%)

60.72

-1.08

937.63

152.43

Raw materials

-25.94

-15.85

-12.7

-0.92

As % of sales

48.31

47.46

37.61

28.35

Employee costs

-15.82

-15.08

-11.48

-5.62

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.35

-28.87

-16.61

-15.64

Depreciation

-5.12

-4.67

-4.14

-4.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7.39

-3.08

-6.51

0.9

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

60.72

-1.08

937.63

152.43

Op profit growth

-5.65

148.34

-6.22

-35.49

EBIT growth

-3.76

100.46

-5.86

-23.33

Net profit growth

-1.77

61.97

11.06

-1.66

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

G V L Prasad

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R T Ravi

Non Executive Director

Avinash Ravi

Independent Director

Tangirala Malati

Independent Director

Satish Khivsara

Independent Director

Raj Kamal Prasad Verma

Managing Director & CEO

Jitendra Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Keyur Doshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd

Summary

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd (Formerly Krebs Biochemicals Ltd), promoted by R T Ravi in 1991 is engaged in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients(API) through Fermentation process, one among very few in the world to do the same.Krebs develops commercially viable biotech processes for application in medicine, agriculture and industry. Undertaking contract manufacturing for large pharmaceutical and multinational companies and developing products for sale in global markets, the Company possesses expertise and infrastructure in chemical synthesis, fermentation and enzymatic technologies.KBIL which commenced commercial operations in the year 1994 with an installed capacity of 60 TPA has now grown to 150 TPA. KBL went to public with an IPO in 1994. During 2001-02, the company launched Vitamin C(I P Grade) through Fermentation Process. The Company commissioned 2.5 MW Co-generation Power Plant at Unit II in Vizag during 2003-04 and started operations on it from July, 2004 onwards.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd share price today?

The Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹94.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹204.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd is 0 and -1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹60.35 and ₹129.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd?

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.78%, 3 Years at -22.31%, 1 Year at 24.42%, 6 Month at 35.77%, 3 Month at 27.40% and 1 Month at -6.26%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.74 %
Institutions - 0.50 %
Public - 26.76 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.