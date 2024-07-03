Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹99
Prev. Close₹99.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.17
Day's High₹99
Day's Low₹94.91
52 Week's High₹129.07
52 Week's Low₹60.35
Book Value₹-60.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)204.72
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.56
21.56
21.56
23.79
Preference Capital
130
130
130
30
Reserves
-140.78
-121.02
-96.65
-66.52
Net Worth
10.78
30.54
54.91
-12.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.7
33.41
33.77
3.25
yoy growth (%)
60.72
-1.08
937.63
152.43
Raw materials
-25.94
-15.85
-12.7
-0.92
As % of sales
48.31
47.46
37.61
28.35
Employee costs
-15.82
-15.08
-11.48
-5.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.35
-28.87
-16.61
-15.64
Depreciation
-5.12
-4.67
-4.14
-4.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7.39
-3.08
-6.51
0.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
60.72
-1.08
937.63
152.43
Op profit growth
-5.65
148.34
-6.22
-35.49
EBIT growth
-3.76
100.46
-5.86
-23.33
Net profit growth
-1.77
61.97
11.06
-1.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.65
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,048.3
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,511.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,937.55
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,402.85
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
G V L Prasad
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R T Ravi
Non Executive Director
Avinash Ravi
Independent Director
Tangirala Malati
Independent Director
Satish Khivsara
Independent Director
Raj Kamal Prasad Verma
Managing Director & CEO
Jitendra Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Keyur Doshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd
Summary
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd (Formerly Krebs Biochemicals Ltd), promoted by R T Ravi in 1991 is engaged in the manufacture of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients(API) through Fermentation process, one among very few in the world to do the same.Krebs develops commercially viable biotech processes for application in medicine, agriculture and industry. Undertaking contract manufacturing for large pharmaceutical and multinational companies and developing products for sale in global markets, the Company possesses expertise and infrastructure in chemical synthesis, fermentation and enzymatic technologies.KBIL which commenced commercial operations in the year 1994 with an installed capacity of 60 TPA has now grown to 150 TPA. KBL went to public with an IPO in 1994. During 2001-02, the company launched Vitamin C(I P Grade) through Fermentation Process. The Company commissioned 2.5 MW Co-generation Power Plant at Unit II in Vizag during 2003-04 and started operations on it from July, 2004 onwards.
Read More
The Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹94.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹204.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd is 0 and -1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd is ₹60.35 and ₹129.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.78%, 3 Years at -22.31%, 1 Year at 24.42%, 6 Month at 35.77%, 3 Month at 27.40% and 1 Month at -6.26%.
