Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

94.95
(-4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd

Krebs Biochem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-28.35

-28.87

-16.61

-15.64

Depreciation

-5.12

-4.67

-4.14

-4.23

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

7.39

-3.08

-6.51

0.9

Other operating items

Operating

-26.09

-36.63

-27.27

-18.98

Capital expenditure

17.77

14.57

1.98

13.31

Free cash flow

-8.32

-22.06

-25.28

-5.67

Equity raised

-75.37

-11.38

-25.96

4.4

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

46.34

81.55

86.6

27.32

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-37.35

48.1

35.35

26.05

