Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-28.35
-28.87
-16.61
-15.64
Depreciation
-5.12
-4.67
-4.14
-4.23
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
7.39
-3.08
-6.51
0.9
Other operating items
Operating
-26.09
-36.63
-27.27
-18.98
Capital expenditure
17.77
14.57
1.98
13.31
Free cash flow
-8.32
-22.06
-25.28
-5.67
Equity raised
-75.37
-11.38
-25.96
4.4
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
46.34
81.55
86.6
27.32
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-37.35
48.1
35.35
26.05
