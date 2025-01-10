iifl-logo-icon 1
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

91.06
(-4.40%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:51 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.56

21.56

21.56

23.79

Preference Capital

130

130

130

30

Reserves

-140.78

-121.02

-96.65

-66.52

Net Worth

10.78

30.54

54.91

-12.73

Minority Interest

Debt

63.68

53.37

13.1

81.14

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

74.46

83.91

68.01

68.41

Fixed Assets

151.96

151.4

147.09

129.86

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-77.64

-67.57

-79.18

-62.16

Inventories

9.8

11.95

25.56

16.6

Inventory Days

112.82

Sundry Debtors

1.9

0.53

0.88

0.3

Debtor Days

2.03

Other Current Assets

14.38

11.02

16.18

11.75

Sundry Creditors

-18.97

-15.28

-37.91

-20.78

Creditor Days

141.24

Other Current Liabilities

-84.75

-75.79

-83.89

-70.03

Cash

0.14

0.09

0.1

0.71

Total Assets

74.46

83.92

68.01

68.41

