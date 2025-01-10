Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.56
21.56
21.56
23.79
Preference Capital
130
130
130
30
Reserves
-140.78
-121.02
-96.65
-66.52
Net Worth
10.78
30.54
54.91
-12.73
Minority Interest
Debt
63.68
53.37
13.1
81.14
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
74.46
83.91
68.01
68.41
Fixed Assets
151.96
151.4
147.09
129.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-77.64
-67.57
-79.18
-62.16
Inventories
9.8
11.95
25.56
16.6
Inventory Days
112.82
Sundry Debtors
1.9
0.53
0.88
0.3
Debtor Days
2.03
Other Current Assets
14.38
11.02
16.18
11.75
Sundry Creditors
-18.97
-15.28
-37.91
-20.78
Creditor Days
141.24
Other Current Liabilities
-84.75
-75.79
-83.89
-70.03
Cash
0.14
0.09
0.1
0.71
Total Assets
74.46
83.92
68.01
68.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.