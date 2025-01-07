Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
53.7
33.41
33.77
3.25
yoy growth (%)
60.72
-1.08
937.63
152.43
Raw materials
-25.94
-15.85
-12.7
-0.92
As % of sales
48.31
47.46
37.61
28.35
Employee costs
-15.82
-15.08
-11.48
-5.62
As % of sales
29.47
45.13
34
172.81
Other costs
-29.5
-21.1
-17.09
-4.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
54.93
63.16
50.59
144.57
Operating profit
-17.57
-18.63
-7.5
-8
OPM
-32.73
-55.75
-22.2
-245.74
Depreciation
-5.12
-4.67
-4.14
-4.23
Interest expense
-6.27
-5.92
-5.16
-3.48
Other income
0.62
0.36
0.2
0.07
Profit before tax
-28.35
-28.87
-16.61
-15.64
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-28.35
-28.87
-16.61
-15.64
Exceptional items
0
0
-1.21
-0.4
Net profit
-28.35
-28.87
-17.82
-16.04
yoy growth (%)
-1.77
61.97
11.06
-1.66
NPM
-52.8
-86.41
-52.76
-493
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.