iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

97
(2.16%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

53.7

33.41

33.77

3.25

yoy growth (%)

60.72

-1.08

937.63

152.43

Raw materials

-25.94

-15.85

-12.7

-0.92

As % of sales

48.31

47.46

37.61

28.35

Employee costs

-15.82

-15.08

-11.48

-5.62

As % of sales

29.47

45.13

34

172.81

Other costs

-29.5

-21.1

-17.09

-4.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

54.93

63.16

50.59

144.57

Operating profit

-17.57

-18.63

-7.5

-8

OPM

-32.73

-55.75

-22.2

-245.74

Depreciation

-5.12

-4.67

-4.14

-4.23

Interest expense

-6.27

-5.92

-5.16

-3.48

Other income

0.62

0.36

0.2

0.07

Profit before tax

-28.35

-28.87

-16.61

-15.64

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-28.35

-28.87

-16.61

-15.64

Exceptional items

0

0

-1.21

-0.4

Net profit

-28.35

-28.87

-17.82

-16.04

yoy growth (%)

-1.77

61.97

11.06

-1.66

NPM

-52.8

-86.41

-52.76

-493

Krebs Biochem : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.