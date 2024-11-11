iifl-logo-icon 1
Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd Board Meeting

94.9
(4.90%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:36:24 AM

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
KREBS BIOCHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 11th November 2024 Outcome of Board Metting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
KREBS BIOCHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company has informed that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is schedule on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 07.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting21 May 20248 May 2024
KREBS BIOCHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 21.05.2024 Financial Results for the year ended 31.03.2024 Appointment of Company Secretary (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202419 Jan 2024
KREBS BIOCHEMICALS & INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the 3rd quarter and 9 months ended December 31 2023 of the Financial year 2023-24. we are enclosing herewith Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for 3rd Quarter and 9 month ended 31st December 2023 which was taken on record at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today at Mumbai. Please find enclosed herewith Unaudited Financial Results for 3rd Quarter and 9 Months ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12 February 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jan 202417 Jan 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today and on recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee have considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Keyur Doshi (Membership Number: A32107) as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer & Key Managerial Personnel of the Company with effect from 17th January 2024.

