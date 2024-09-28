|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are enclosed herewith notice published in the newspapers in respect of prior intimation of 32nd Annual General Meeting. The company enclosed herewith scrutinizer report and voting results of 32nd Annual General Meeting held on 27th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024)
