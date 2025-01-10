To the Members of

KREON FINNANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Kreon Finnancial Services Limited, Chennai, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the company as at March 31, 2024; and its Profit, Total Comprehensive Income, the changes in Equity, and Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sl. No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Compliance and disclosure requirements under the applicable Indian Accounting Standards, RBI Guidelines and other applicable statutory, regulatory and financial reporting framework. We have assessed the systems and processes laid down by the company to appropriately ensure compliance and disclosures as per the applicable Indian Accounting Standards, RBI Guidelines and other applicable statutory, regulatory and financial reporting framework. We have designed and performed audit procedures to assess the completeness and correctness of the details disclosed having regard to the assumptions made by the management in relation to the applicability and extent of disclosure requirements; and have relied on internal records of the company and external confirmations wherever necessary. We checked the stage classification as at the balance sheet date as per the definition of Default of the Company and Reserve Bank of India circulars issued from time to time. We have checked on sample basis that the stage classification for the borrowers has been given in accordance with the Resolution Framework issued by Reserve Bank of India (the ‘RBI) and the Board approved policy for ECL provisioning and stage classification with respect to such accounts; 2 Completeness in identification, accounting and disclosure of related party transactions in accordance with the applicable laws and financial reporting framework. We have assessed the systems and processes laid down by the company to appropriately identify, account and disclose all material related party transactions in accordance with applicable laws and financial reporting framework. We have designed and performed audit procedures in accordance with the guidelines laid down by ICAI in the Standard on Auditing (SA 550) to identify, assess and respond to the risks of material misstatement arising from the entitys failure to appropriately account for or disclose material related party transactions which includes obtaining necessary approvals at appropriate stages of such transactions as mandated by applicable laws and regulations.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards report, Management discussion and analysis and Report on corporate governance, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is no material misstatement of this other information we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity) and cash flows of the Company in accordance with6 the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

(1) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(2) A. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those;

c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations, if any, on its financial position in its standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law and Accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the investors education and protection fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year, hence compliance with provision of section 123 is not applicable for the year. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording of audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for records retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

for M/s Darpan and Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 016156S Sd/- Darpan Kumar Partner Place: Chennai Membership. No: 235817 Date: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24235817BKFAZB6393

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date on the accounts of Kreon Finnancial Services Limited, ("the Company"), for the year ended March 31, 2024) i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of its Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE).

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, physical verification of PPE is being conducted in a phased manner by the management under a programme designed to cover all the PPE over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the PPE has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical PPE have been noticed.

(c) There are no immovable properties in the name of the company.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii) (a) There are no inventories in the company during the year.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

iii) (a) The Company is registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under section 45-IA as a non- banking financial company, and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) Based on our examination and the information and explanations given to us, in respect of investments/ guarantees/ securities/ loans/ advances in nature of loan, in our opinion, the terms and conditions under which such loans were granted/ investments were made/ guarantees provided/ security provided are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of the loans/ advances in nature of loan, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated by the Company. Considering that the Company is a non-banking financial company engaged in the business of granting loans majorly to retail customers, the entity-wise details of the amount, due date for payment and extent of delay (that has been suggested in the Guidance Note on CARO 2020 issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India for reporting under this clause) have not been reported because it is not practicable to furnish such details owing to the voluminous nature of data generated in the normal course of the Companys business. Further, except for the instances where there are delays or defaults in repayment of principal and/ or interest, the parties are repaying the principal amounts, as stipulated, and are also regular in payment of interest, as applicable. The Company has recognised provisions against the above loans, in accordance with the principles of Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and the guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India ("RBI") for Income Recognition and Asset Classification.

(d) In respect of the loans/ advances in nature of loans, the total amount overdue for more than ninety days as at March 31, 2024 is Rs.684.26 Lakhs. In such instances, in our opinion, based on information and explanations provided to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for the recovery of the principal amounts and the interest thereon.

(e) This Company is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under section 45-IA as a non- banking financial company, and its principal business is to give loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) The loans/advances in nature of loans granted during the year, including to promoters/related parties had stipulated the scheduled repayment of principal and payment of interest and the same were not repayable on demand.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and sub-section (1) of Section 186 of the Act in respect of the loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it. The provisions of sub-sections (2) to (11) of Section 186 are not applicable to the Company as it is a non-banking financial company registered with the RBI engaged in the business of giving loans.

v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from public during the year hence the directives issued by RBI and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2015, are not applicable.

vi) The Company is not required to maintain cost records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for maintenance of Cost Records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, cess, and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no disputed dues of Goods and Services Tax, Sales Tax, Excise Duty, Customs Duty, Value Added Tax etc., which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix) (a) Based on our audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings to a financial institution, bank, or dues to debenture holders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associates or joint venture, hence sub-clauses (e) and (f) of para 3(ix) of the order are not applicable.

x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has made preferential allotment of equity shares, and warrants during the year. Based on the information and explanations given to us, requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised.

xi) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management.

(b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year, which have been considered by us for any bearing on our audit and reporting.

xii) In our Opinion, the company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Therefore clause 3 (xii) of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) The Company has entered into transactions with related parties in compliance with the provisions of Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard 24 "Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors. and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi) (a) The Company is required to and has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as a Non-Deposit Taking Non-Systemically Important NBFC. The company is NBFC - Others - Loan Company (LC).

(b) The Company has conducted non-banking financial activities during the year and the Company holds a valid Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year. The company has not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) Reporting on CSR: Provisions of Section 135 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of Standalone Financial Statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

for M/s Darpan and Associates Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No. 016156S Sd/- Darpan Kumar Partner Place: Chennai Membership. No: 235817 Date: May 29, 2024 UDIN: 24235817BKFAZB6393

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

"ANNEXURE B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Kreon Finnancial Services Limited Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Kreon Finnancial Services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and jointly controlled companies, which are companies incorporated in India, as of that date.