SectorFinance
Open₹32.5
Prev. Close₹29.82
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹32.5
Day's Low₹30.99
52 Week's High₹68.49
52 Week's Low₹27.31
Book Value₹18.03
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)62.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.22
18.16
15.58
10.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0.32
0
Reserves
12.66
2.66
-2.54
-8.13
Net Worth
32.88
20.82
13.36
1.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.19
-0.37
-1.67
0.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
0.79
17.55
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.79
17.55
0
Other Operating Income
0
0.7
0
Other Income
0.07
0.02
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Jaijash Tatia
Non Executive Director
Henna Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vidyalakshmi B
Independent Director
Rajashree Santhanam
Independent Director
Menaka M
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd
Summary
Kreon Finnancial Services Limited, incorporated in 1994, was formerly known as Tatia Financial Services Limited. The Company name was changed to Kreon Finnancial Services Limited in January, 2009. Company has emerged into a state-of-the-art Fintech Company with the support of digital technology and years of experience in the financial market. It follows the dictum of extending credit where it is due. Being a company in the business of lending, it ensures that it manages risks effectively, rather than avoiding them. It maintains sufficient spreads, offers relatively short tenure loans and resets lending rates from time to time.The Company is engaged primarily into financing and securities trading activities along with investing in to long term and short term projects, securities and debts related instruments. The Company has diversified portfolio of borrowers within its segments of operation. During Financial year 2021-22, tie up with HDFC Credila, an HDFC Ltd Company, Indias first dedicated education loan company who is pioneered in the concept of specialist education loan lender, is another significant addition to KREONs business. Both these companies working for empowering the Student Community have joined hands together to form an alliance/partnership to help and bring thebest out of the students.
The Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.99 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd is ₹62.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd is 0 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd is ₹27.31 and ₹68.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.04%, 3 Years at -32.61%, 1 Year at -29.72%, 6 Month at -31.78%, 3 Month at -12.29% and 1 Month at 2.47%.
