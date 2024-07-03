iifl-logo-icon 1
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Share Price

30.99
(3.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.5
  • Day's High32.5
  • 52 Wk High68.49
  • Prev. Close29.82
  • Day's Low30.99
  • 52 Wk Low 27.31
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value18.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)62.67
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

32.5

Prev. Close

29.82

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

32.5

Day's Low

30.99

52 Week's High

68.49

52 Week's Low

27.31

Book Value

18.03

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

62.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jun, 2024

arrow

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.59%

Non-Promoter- 44.40%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.22

18.16

15.58

10.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0.32

0

Reserves

12.66

2.66

-2.54

-8.13

Net Worth

32.88

20.82

13.36

1.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.19

-0.37

-1.67

0.59

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

0.79

17.55

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.79

17.55

0

Other Operating Income

0

0.7

0

Other Income

0.07

0.02

0

View Annually Results

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Jaijash Tatia

Non Executive Director

Henna Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vidyalakshmi B

Independent Director

Rajashree Santhanam

Independent Director

Menaka M

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd

Summary

Kreon Finnancial Services Limited, incorporated in 1994, was formerly known as Tatia Financial Services Limited. The Company name was changed to Kreon Finnancial Services Limited in January, 2009. Company has emerged into a state-of-the-art Fintech Company with the support of digital technology and years of experience in the financial market. It follows the dictum of extending credit where it is due. Being a company in the business of lending, it ensures that it manages risks effectively, rather than avoiding them. It maintains sufficient spreads, offers relatively short tenure loans and resets lending rates from time to time.The Company is engaged primarily into financing and securities trading activities along with investing in to long term and short term projects, securities and debts related instruments. The Company has diversified portfolio of borrowers within its segments of operation. During Financial year 2021-22, tie up with HDFC Credila, an HDFC Ltd Company, Indias first dedicated education loan company who is pioneered in the concept of specialist education loan lender, is another significant addition to KREONs business. Both these companies working for empowering the Student Community have joined hands together to form an alliance/partnership to help and bring thebest out of the students.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd share price today?

The Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.99 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd is ₹62.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd is 0 and 1.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd is ₹27.31 and ₹68.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd?

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 38.04%, 3 Years at -32.61%, 1 Year at -29.72%, 6 Month at -31.78%, 3 Month at -12.29% and 1 Month at 2.47%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.59 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.41 %

