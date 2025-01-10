iifl-logo-icon 1
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

28.5
(-2.73%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20.22

18.16

15.58

10.06

Preference Capital

0

0

0.32

0

Reserves

12.66

2.66

-2.54

-8.13

Net Worth

32.88

20.82

13.36

1.93

Minority Interest

Debt

29.18

9.55

6.57

7.51

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.38

0.12

Total Liabilities

62.06

30.37

20.31

9.56

Fixed Assets

3.48

3.47

1.62

0.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

10.34

1.24

4.32

1.07

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.09

0.61

0

0.04

Networking Capital

-0.11

-0.36

-0.11

-0.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.21

0.21

0.24

0.33

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-1.32

-0.57

-0.35

-0.41

Cash

21.19

1.49

1.44

1.33

Total Assets

34.99

6.45

7.27

2.81

