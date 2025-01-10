Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.22
18.16
15.58
10.06
Preference Capital
0
0
0.32
0
Reserves
12.66
2.66
-2.54
-8.13
Net Worth
32.88
20.82
13.36
1.93
Minority Interest
Debt
29.18
9.55
6.57
7.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.38
0.12
Total Liabilities
62.06
30.37
20.31
9.56
Fixed Assets
3.48
3.47
1.62
0.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.34
1.24
4.32
1.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.09
0.61
0
0.04
Networking Capital
-0.11
-0.36
-0.11
-0.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.21
0.21
0.24
0.33
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-1.32
-0.57
-0.35
-0.41
Cash
21.19
1.49
1.44
1.33
Total Assets
34.99
6.45
7.27
2.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.