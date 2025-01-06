Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.19
-0.37
-1.67
0.59
Other operating items
Operating
1.19
-0.37
-1.67
0.59
Capital expenditure
-0.03
0
0
-0.02
Free cash flow
1.16
-0.37
-1.67
0.57
Equity raised
4.54
4.66
4.74
11.3
Investing
3.15
0
-2.48
1.27
Financing
1.3
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
10.15
4.29
0.59
13.14
