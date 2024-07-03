iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

29.01
(-3.27%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

0.49

6.53

10.73

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.49

6.53

10.73

0

Other Operating Income

0

0.34

0.51

0

Other Income

0.02

0

0.01

0

Total Income

0.51

6.86

11.27

0

Total Expenditure

0.38

6.69

10.72

0

PBIDT

0.13

0.18

0.56

0

Interest

0.08

0

0.62

0

PBDT

0.05

0.18

-0.07

0

Depreciation

0.06

0.01

0.28

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0.21

0

Tax

0.01

0

-0.05

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.02

0.15

-0.52

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0.25

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.02

0.15

-0.79

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.02

0.15

-0.79

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.15

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.06

10.06

5.01

5.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

47,46,119

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

47.16

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

53,14,881

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

52.83

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

26.53

2.75

5.21

0

PBDTM(%)

10.2

2.75

-0.65

0

PATM(%)

-4.08

2.45

-4.93

0

Kreon Finnancial: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.