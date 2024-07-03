Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
0.49
6.53
10.73
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.49
6.53
10.73
0
Other Operating Income
0
0.34
0.51
0
Other Income
0.02
0
0.01
0
Total Income
0.51
6.86
11.27
0
Total Expenditure
0.38
6.69
10.72
0
PBIDT
0.13
0.18
0.56
0
Interest
0.08
0
0.62
0
PBDT
0.05
0.18
-0.07
0
Depreciation
0.06
0.01
0.28
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0.21
0
Tax
0.01
0
-0.05
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.02
0.15
-0.52
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0.25
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.02
0.15
-0.79
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.02
0.15
-0.79
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.15
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.06
10.06
5.01
5.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
47,46,119
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
47.16
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
53,14,881
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
52.83
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.53
2.75
5.21
0
PBDTM(%)
10.2
2.75
-0.65
0
PATM(%)
-4.08
2.45
-4.93
0
