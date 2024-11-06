Board Meeting 6 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

KREON FINNANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of the Board meeting held on 6.11.2024 with Unaudited Financial results and reports thereon (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

KREON FINNANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financials Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial results interalia other matters as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 23 May 2024

KREON FINNANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financials results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider other matters. Approval of Audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 29 Mar 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and approved the appointment of Directors as detailed in the Annexure letter

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024