Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Board Meeting

31
(1.77%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Kreon Finnancial CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting6 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
KREON FINNANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting Outcome of the Board meeting held on 6.11.2024 with Unaudited Financial results and reports thereon (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
KREON FINNANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financials Results for quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial results interalia other matters as attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202423 May 2024
KREON FINNANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financials results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider other matters. Approval of Audited financial results for the year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting29 Mar 202429 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, considered and approved the appointment of Directors as detailed in the Annexure letter
Board Meeting7 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
KREON FINNANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve - To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today, inter-alia, has approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. Further it also approved the publication of Unaudited Financial Results in the newspaper and placing a copy of it on the website of the Company www.kreon.in . A copy of Unaudited financial results, along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 31st December 2023 are attached herewith. The meeting commenced at 4.30 P.m. and concluded at 6.10 P.m. Kindly consider the same for your records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

