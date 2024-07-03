iifl-logo-icon 1
Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Company Summary

31
(8.77%)
Jan 13, 2025

Kreon Finnancial Services Ltd Summary

Kreon Finnancial Services Limited, incorporated in 1994, was formerly known as Tatia Financial Services Limited. The Company name was changed to Kreon Finnancial Services Limited in January, 2009. Company has emerged into a state-of-the-art Fintech Company with the support of digital technology and years of experience in the financial market. It follows the dictum of extending credit where it is due. Being a company in the business of lending, it ensures that it manages risks effectively, rather than avoiding them. It maintains sufficient spreads, offers relatively short tenure loans and resets lending rates from time to time.The Company is engaged primarily into financing and securities trading activities along with investing in to long term and short term projects, securities and debts related instruments. The Company has diversified portfolio of borrowers within its segments of operation. During Financial year 2021-22, tie up with HDFC Credila, an HDFC Ltd Company, Indias first dedicated education loan company who is pioneered in the concept of specialist education loan lender, is another significant addition to KREONs business. Both these companies working for empowering the Student Community have joined hands together to form an alliance/partnership to help and bring thebest out of the students.

