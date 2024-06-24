Intimation of 30th Annual General Meeting to be held on 28th June 2024 at 12.15 P.M through video conferencing and other Audio visual means. The Copy of the Notice of AGM is enclosed herewith. The Company had circulated the Annual report of the 30th Annual General Meeting on 6th June 2024. In order to rectify the inadvertant errors occurred in the Annual report, the corrigendum is being circulated. This corrigendum shall form integral part of the report. The corrected copy of the Annual report with the Corrigendum is enclosed herewith. Kindly consider the same for your recods (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.06.2024) Proceedings of the 30th Annual General Meeting held on 28th June 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Attached herewith the Scrutizer report and the voting results for the Annual General Meeting held on 28th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024)