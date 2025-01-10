To

The Members of Krishanveer Forge Ltd. (formerly known as Rajkumar Forge Ltd.) Report on the audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Krishanveer Forge Ltd. (formerly known as Rajkumar Forge Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") which comprise

a) Balance Sheet as at the 31st March 2024

b) Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other date ComprehensiveIncome)forthe year ended onthat

c) Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date,

d) Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and

e) Notes to the financialstatementsincluding significantaccounting policies and other explanatory information. summaryof (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India,

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at31st March, 2024

b) in the case of the Statement of Profit & Loss, of theProfitof the Company for the year ended on that date.

c) in the case of the Statement of Changes in Equity, of the changes in equity of the Company for the year ended on that date.

d) in the case of the Cash Flow Statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified u/s 143(10) of the Act. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the "Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and

Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determined those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. In the context of our audit of the financial to be disclosed in our audit report, were observed.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the "other information" included in the Companys annual report. The "other information" comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or with our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard

Responsibility of Management for the financial statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including Other Comprehensive Income), cash flows and change in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian AccountingStandards(IndAS)specifiedu/s 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards)

Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes a) maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities b) selection, application, maintenance and implementation of appropriate accounting policies c) making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent d) design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internalfinancial effectivelyfor controls,thatwereoperating ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. financial In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting, unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are

a) to obtain reasonable assurance whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error,

b) to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion on these Financial Statements based on our audit.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing, if required, our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place with reference to the Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Financial Statements made by the management and the Board of Directors.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements and the Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

f) Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

a) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020, ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 we enclose, on the basis of our opinion, our examination of the relevant records and according to the information and explanation given to us, in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in Paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

b) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

i) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

ii) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

iii) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

iv) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified under the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015.

v) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

vi With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B "; and

c) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies

(Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii) There has been no delay on the part of the Company in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund iv) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate v) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

vi) Based on such audit procedures that the auditors have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (iv) and

(v) supra contain any material misstatement.

vii) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. Hence the question of compliance with S.123 of CA, 2013, does not arise.

viii) In respect of financial years commencing on or after the 1st April, 2023, the Company has used such accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all transactions recorded in the software and the audit trail feature has not been tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention

d) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report u/s 197(16) of the Act we state that in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down u/s 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details u/s 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

For Gokhale, Tanksale & Ghatpande, Firm Registration No: 103277W Chartered Accountants N. H. Shah Partner Membership No. 116534 Place: Pune Date: 17th May, 2024 UDIN: 24116534BKEYPO8386

Annexure A Referred to in Paragraph a) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of Our Report of Even Date (i) Property, Plant and Equipment & Intangible Assets

(a) (A) The company has maintained during the financial year under review proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has maintained during the financial year under review proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which its Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner. The periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification of Property, Plant and Equipment during the financial year under review.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder, Hence it is not necessary to appropriately disclose the details in its financial statements.

(ii) Inventories

(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventories at reasonable intervals during financial year under review. The coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. Discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were not noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to the book records. The discrepancies which were not material have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) During the financial year under review, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess ofRs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company

(iii) Investments, Loans & Guarantees and Security for Loans

The contents of paragraph 3(iii) of CARO, 2020 are not applicable since the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties.

(iv) Compliance with S. 185 & S. 186

The contents of paragraph 3(iv) of CARO, 2020 are not applicable since the Company has not granted, during the financial year under review, loans, investments, guarantee or security covered by section 185 & section 186 of CA, 2013.

(v) Deposits

The contents of paragraph 3(v) of CARO, 2020 are not applicable since the Company has not accepted any deposits

. Hence the question of compliance with the directives issued by the frompublicduringthefinancial

Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 & any other relevant provisions of the CA 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, does not arise. No order has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any court or any other tribunal in this regard.

(vi) Cost Records

Maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act because the turnover of the Company as per last audited financial and such accounts and records have been so made and maintained.

(vii) Payment of statutory dues

(a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including

Goods & Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. As at the last day of the financial year, there are no arrears of undisputed statutory dues outstanding for a period of more than six months from the date those became payable.

(b) There are no disputed amounts outstanding in respect of Goods & Service Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues applicable to it as at the last day of the financial year.

(viii) Unrecorded transactions surrendered in tax assessments

During the year, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961), the Company has not surrendered or disclosed as income any transactions previously not recorded in the books of account.

(ix) Default in repayment of bank loan

(a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender (b) The company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender

(c) Term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (d) Funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

(x) Application of proceeds of public offer

The contents of Paragraph 3(x) of CARO, 2020 are not applicable since

(a) the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the financial year under review.

(b) the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures

(fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the financial year under review.

(xi) Fraud

(a) No fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) A report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has not been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-

4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle-blower complaints were received during the year by the company.

(xii) Nidhi Company

The contents of Paragraph 3(xii) of CARO, 2020 are not applicable since the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

(xiii) Related party transactions & compliance with S.177 & 188

All the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177, if applicable, & 188 of the CA 2013 and details thereof have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit

(a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. (b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor.

(xv) Non-cash transactions with directors etc. & compliance with S.192

The contents of paragraph 3(xv) of CARO 2020 are not applicable since the company has not, during the financial year under review, entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) Compliance with S.45IA of RBI Act

The contents of paragraph 3(xvi) of CARO 2020 are not applicable since

(a) the company is not required to register itself with RBI under section 45IA of the RBI Act.

(b) the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; (c) the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India,

(d) the Group does not have a CIC

(xvii)Cash losses

The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year under review and in the immediately preceding financial year

(xviii)Resignation of statutory auditors

The contents of paragraph 3(xviii) of CARO 2020 are not applicable since there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year

(xix) Material uncertainty about the companys capability of meeting its liabilities

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) Unspent CSR funds

The contents of paragraph 3(xx) of CARO 2020 are not applicable since

(a) the company was not required to transfer unspent amount in respect of other than ongoing projects to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the CompaniesAct, 2013 (b) the company was not required to transfer unspent amount pursuant to any ongoing project to a special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

(xxi) Qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements

The contents of paragraph 3(xxi) of CARO 2020 are not applicable since the Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements.

For Gokhale, Tanksale & Ghatpande, Firm Registration No: 103277W Chartered Accountants N. H. Shah Partner Membership No. 116534 Place: Pune Date: 17th May, 2024 UDIN: 24116534BKEYPO8386

Annexure B Referred to in Paragraph (b)(vi) under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of Our Report of Even Date Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Krishanveer Forge Ltd. (formerly known as Rajkumar Forge Ltd.) ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note financial on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI).

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenanceofadequateinternalfinancialcontrols that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the CompaniesAct, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and its operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures (a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations ofinternal financialreporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper controlsover management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and may not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, financialcontrols system over financial reporting and such adequateinternal financial reporting were generally operating effectively as atinternalfinancial 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.