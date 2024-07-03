Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹109.4
Prev. Close₹109.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.5
Day's High₹109.4
Day's Low₹103
52 Week's High₹164.1
52 Week's Low₹60.55
Book Value₹36.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)112.96
P/E21.79
EPS5.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.94
10.94
10.94
10.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.14
24.28
22.64
18.91
Net Worth
39.08
35.22
33.58
29.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
67.22
40.44
50.87
29.17
yoy growth (%)
66.21
-20.5
74.39
384.92
Raw materials
-40.66
-19.76
-27.01
-14.72
As % of sales
60.49
48.87
53.09
50.48
Employee costs
-4.25
-3.9
-3.57
-3.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
5.36
4.39
5.58
0.7
Depreciation
-1.52
-1.55
-1.35
-1.16
Tax paid
-1.6
-0.8
-1.01
-0.33
Working capital
10.5
0.01
4.75
2.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
66.21
-20.5
74.39
384.92
Op profit growth
3.26
-14.12
180.4
-210.92
EBIT growth
19.4
-19.3
278.19
-148.81
Net profit growth
4.88
-21.65
1,159.49
-109.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Nitin Rajore
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Arun Krishankumar Jindal
Independent Director
Ratanlal Tikaram Goel
Independent Director
Sudha Santhanam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Krishanveer Forge Limited was formerly incorporated as Rajkumar Forge Limited in year 1990. However, the name of the Company was changed to Krishanveer Forge Limited on August 25, 2022. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling steel open die forgings for the oil, gas, power, iron, steel, sugar, cement, chemical, fertilizers, general engineering and other allied industries in both the domestic and the international markets.The Companys principal products include forgings, steel forgings and forged articles, finished machined parts, and ferrous waste and scrap. It also manufactures mill roller shafts, gear shafts, tail bars, gear rings and blanks for the sugar industry; table rolls, pinions, spindles, rolls for slab and continuous caster, blooming mill and hot rolling mill rolls, elongator rolls, wobblers and gearing components for the steel industry, and kiln and mill rollers, pinions and pinion shafts, axles, tie rods and location bearings for the cement industry. It specializes in producing casing heads, cross forgings, tubing spools, forgings ,body block forgings for SSB and SSBT Valves, Slip lock housing etc for Oil and Gas IndustriesThe Companys forgings are supplied to various industries, including carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, die steel, and hot and cold working tool steel. The Company has plant in Pune, Maharashtra. The Company has been made a leading Exporter of Critical forgings with good presence in the Southeast Asian Markets.
The Krishanveer Forge Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹103.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishanveer Forge Ltd is ₹112.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krishanveer Forge Ltd is 21.79 and 3.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishanveer Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishanveer Forge Ltd is ₹60.55 and ₹164.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krishanveer Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.13%, 3 Years at 32.15%, 1 Year at 69.61%, 6 Month at 11.86%, 3 Month at -15.26% and 1 Month at 3.35%.
