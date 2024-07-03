iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishanveer Forge Ltd Share Price

103.25
(-5.62%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:15:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open109.4
  • Day's High109.4
  • 52 Wk High164.1
  • Prev. Close109.4
  • Day's Low103
  • 52 Wk Low 60.55
  • Turnover (lac)2.5
  • P/E21.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value36.4
  • EPS5.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)112.96
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Krishanveer Forge Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

109.4

Prev. Close

109.4

Turnover(Lac.)

2.5

Day's High

109.4

Day's Low

103

52 Week's High

164.1

52 Week's Low

60.55

Book Value

36.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

112.96

P/E

21.79

EPS

5.02

Divi. Yield

0

Krishanveer Forge Ltd Corporate Action

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

Record Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

Krishanveer Forge Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Krishanveer Forge Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.46%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krishanveer Forge Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.94

10.94

10.94

10.94

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

28.14

24.28

22.64

18.91

Net Worth

39.08

35.22

33.58

29.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

67.22

40.44

50.87

29.17

yoy growth (%)

66.21

-20.5

74.39

384.92

Raw materials

-40.66

-19.76

-27.01

-14.72

As % of sales

60.49

48.87

53.09

50.48

Employee costs

-4.25

-3.9

-3.57

-3.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

5.36

4.39

5.58

0.7

Depreciation

-1.52

-1.55

-1.35

-1.16

Tax paid

-1.6

-0.8

-1.01

-0.33

Working capital

10.5

0.01

4.75

2.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

66.21

-20.5

74.39

384.92

Op profit growth

3.26

-14.12

180.4

-210.92

EBIT growth

19.4

-19.3

278.19

-148.81

Net profit growth

4.88

-21.65

1,159.49

-109.8

No Record Found

Krishanveer Forge Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Krishanveer Forge Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Nitin Rajore

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Arun Krishankumar Jindal

Independent Director

Ratanlal Tikaram Goel

Independent Director

Sudha Santhanam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krishanveer Forge Ltd

Summary

Krishanveer Forge Limited was formerly incorporated as Rajkumar Forge Limited in year 1990. However, the name of the Company was changed to Krishanveer Forge Limited on August 25, 2022. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling steel open die forgings for the oil, gas, power, iron, steel, sugar, cement, chemical, fertilizers, general engineering and other allied industries in both the domestic and the international markets.The Companys principal products include forgings, steel forgings and forged articles, finished machined parts, and ferrous waste and scrap. It also manufactures mill roller shafts, gear shafts, tail bars, gear rings and blanks for the sugar industry; table rolls, pinions, spindles, rolls for slab and continuous caster, blooming mill and hot rolling mill rolls, elongator rolls, wobblers and gearing components for the steel industry, and kiln and mill rollers, pinions and pinion shafts, axles, tie rods and location bearings for the cement industry. It specializes in producing casing heads, cross forgings, tubing spools, forgings ,body block forgings for SSB and SSBT Valves, Slip lock housing etc for Oil and Gas IndustriesThe Companys forgings are supplied to various industries, including carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, die steel, and hot and cold working tool steel. The Company has plant in Pune, Maharashtra. The Company has been made a leading Exporter of Critical forgings with good presence in the Southeast Asian Markets.
Company FAQs

What is the Krishanveer Forge Ltd share price today?

The Krishanveer Forge Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹103.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krishanveer Forge Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishanveer Forge Ltd is ₹112.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krishanveer Forge Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krishanveer Forge Ltd is 21.79 and 3.01 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krishanveer Forge Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishanveer Forge Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishanveer Forge Ltd is ₹60.55 and ₹164.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krishanveer Forge Ltd?

Krishanveer Forge Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.13%, 3 Years at 32.15%, 1 Year at 69.61%, 6 Month at 11.86%, 3 Month at -15.26% and 1 Month at 3.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krishanveer Forge Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krishanveer Forge Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.47 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.53 %

