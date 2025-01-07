Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
67.22
40.44
50.87
29.17
yoy growth (%)
66.21
-20.5
74.39
384.92
Raw materials
-40.66
-19.76
-27.01
-14.72
As % of sales
60.49
48.87
53.09
50.48
Employee costs
-4.25
-3.9
-3.57
-3.17
As % of sales
6.33
9.66
7.01
10.87
Other costs
-15.69
-10.37
-12.84
-8.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.34
25.64
25.24
29.53
Operating profit
6.6
6.39
7.44
2.65
OPM
9.82
15.81
14.63
9.1
Depreciation
-1.52
-1.55
-1.35
-1.16
Interest expense
-0.62
-0.62
-0.62
-0.94
Other income
0.9
0.17
0.11
0.14
Profit before tax
5.36
4.39
5.58
0.7
Taxes
-1.6
-0.8
-1.01
-0.33
Tax rate
-29.94
-18.42
-18.17
-48.18
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.75
3.58
4.57
0.36
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.75
3.58
4.57
0.36
yoy growth (%)
4.88
-21.65
1,159.49
-109.8
NPM
5.58
8.85
8.98
1.24
