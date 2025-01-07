iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishanveer Forge Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

106
(2.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:17:00 PM

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

67.22

40.44

50.87

29.17

yoy growth (%)

66.21

-20.5

74.39

384.92

Raw materials

-40.66

-19.76

-27.01

-14.72

As % of sales

60.49

48.87

53.09

50.48

Employee costs

-4.25

-3.9

-3.57

-3.17

As % of sales

6.33

9.66

7.01

10.87

Other costs

-15.69

-10.37

-12.84

-8.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.34

25.64

25.24

29.53

Operating profit

6.6

6.39

7.44

2.65

OPM

9.82

15.81

14.63

9.1

Depreciation

-1.52

-1.55

-1.35

-1.16

Interest expense

-0.62

-0.62

-0.62

-0.94

Other income

0.9

0.17

0.11

0.14

Profit before tax

5.36

4.39

5.58

0.7

Taxes

-1.6

-0.8

-1.01

-0.33

Tax rate

-29.94

-18.42

-18.17

-48.18

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3.75

3.58

4.57

0.36

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3.75

3.58

4.57

0.36

yoy growth (%)

4.88

-21.65

1,159.49

-109.8

NPM

5.58

8.85

8.98

1.24

