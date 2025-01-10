Krishanveer Forge Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.94
10.94
10.94
10.94
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
28.14
24.28
22.64
18.91
Net Worth
39.08
35.22
33.58
29.85
Minority Interest
Debt
-1.14
-1.55
5.33
-0.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.46
1.49
1.42
1.33
Total Liabilities
39.4
35.16
40.33
30.92
Fixed Assets
15.94
16.96
17.71
18.79
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
22.27
17.38
21
10.68
Inventories
13.85
9.45
14.08
8.11
Inventory Days
76.44
73.19
Sundry Debtors
19.78
16.79
17.95
12.36
Debtor Days
97.46
111.54
Other Current Assets
0.91
0.91
0.44
1.03
Sundry Creditors
-8.47
-6.83
-9.07
-8.46
Creditor Days
49.24
76.35
Other Current Liabilities
-3.8
-2.94
-2.4
-2.36
Cash
1.19
0.81
1.62
1.46
Total Assets
39.4
35.15
40.33
30.93
