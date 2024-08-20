Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 09, 2024 Recommended a final dividend of 20 % i.e. Rs. 2/- per equity share of Re.10/- each, fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The final dividend, if approved, by Shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before the 30 day from the date of the Annual General Meeting. For the purpose of dividend, the Board has fixed Friday, September 06, 2024, as the record date to record entitlement of the members for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, Sep 07, 2024, to Friday, Sep 13, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividends, if any, approved by the members. We further wish to inform that pursuant to Reg. 42 of SEBI (LODR) reg. 2015, the company has fixed Friday, Sep 06, 2024, as a record date to determine entitlement of members to dividends for March 31, 2024, and also for the purpose of AGM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)