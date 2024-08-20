iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishanveer Forge Ltd Book Closer

101
(0.55%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:48:00 PM

BookCloser9 Aug 20247 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
Considered Closure of Register of Members and Share transfer books pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and provisions of Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and decided that Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, September 07, 2024, to Friday, September 13, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of voting at Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, Sep 07, 2024, to Friday, Sep 13, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of payment of dividends, if any, approved by the members. We further wish to inform that pursuant to Reg. 42 of SEBI (LODR) reg. 2015, the company has fixed Friday, Sep 06, 2024, as a record date to determine entitlement of members to dividends for March 31, 2024, and also for the purpose of AGM. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.08.2024)

