Annual General Meeting: The 34 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Friday, September 13, 2024 at 11:30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Attached is the Scrutinizers Report on the voting results with respect to the Resolutions passed at the 34th AGM of the Company held on Friday, September 13, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024)