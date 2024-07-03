Krishanveer Forge Ltd Summary

Krishanveer Forge Limited was formerly incorporated as Rajkumar Forge Limited in year 1990. However, the name of the Company was changed to Krishanveer Forge Limited on August 25, 2022. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling steel open die forgings for the oil, gas, power, iron, steel, sugar, cement, chemical, fertilizers, general engineering and other allied industries in both the domestic and the international markets.The Companys principal products include forgings, steel forgings and forged articles, finished machined parts, and ferrous waste and scrap. It also manufactures mill roller shafts, gear shafts, tail bars, gear rings and blanks for the sugar industry; table rolls, pinions, spindles, rolls for slab and continuous caster, blooming mill and hot rolling mill rolls, elongator rolls, wobblers and gearing components for the steel industry, and kiln and mill rollers, pinions and pinion shafts, axles, tie rods and location bearings for the cement industry. It specializes in producing casing heads, cross forgings, tubing spools, forgings ,body block forgings for SSB and SSBT Valves, Slip lock housing etc for Oil and Gas IndustriesThe Companys forgings are supplied to various industries, including carbon steel, alloy steel, stainless steel, die steel, and hot and cold working tool steel. The Company has plant in Pune, Maharashtra. The Company has been made a leading Exporter of Critical forgings with good presence in the Southeast Asian Markets.