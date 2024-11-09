Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Krishanveer Forge Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Krishanveer Forge Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 and to transact other general matters with permission of the Chair. Further to our intimation dated November 05, 2024 (the date of the prior intimation of the Board meeting), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Krishanveer Forge Limited (The Company) at their meeting held today, i.e. Saturday 9th November, 2024 approved Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 and appointed Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Krishanveer Forge Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and proposal for recommending the final dividend if any for the financial year 2023-24. Further it is informed that as per Companys code of conduct for regulating monitoring and reporting of trading by Designated Persons and their immediate relatives; the trading window shall remain closed from July 01 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 for trading in equity shares of the Company for all designated persons and their immediate relatives. During the above-mentioned closure period all designated persons and their immediate relatives are advised not to deal in KVFL equity shares/securities. Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 09, 2024 Recommended a final dividend of 20 % i.e. Rs. 2/- per equity share of Re.10/- each, fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The final dividend, if approved, by Shareholders at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before the 30 day from the date of the Annual General Meeting. For the purpose of dividend, the Board has fixed Friday, September 06, 2024, as the record date to record entitlement of the members for the financial year ending March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (LODR) regulation, 2015, enclosed herewith are copies of advertisement published in Financial Express and Loksatta newspaper on August 11, 2024 for extract of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company For the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 as approved by Board in their Meeting dated 09.08.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

Krishanveer Forge Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; and any other matters with permission of the Chair. Further to our intimation dated May 10, 2024 (the date of the prior intimation of the Board meeting), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Krishanveer Forge Limited (Formerly known as Rajkumar Forge Limited) (The Company) at their meeting held today, i.e. Friday, May 17, 2024, inter alia, have considered/approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, under Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Time of commencement of Board Meeting: 04.00 PM Time of conclusion of Board Meeting: 06:20 PM . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) regulation 2015, Board of Directors has considered and approved the following items in Board Meeting held on Friday, May 17, 2024: 1. Increase in Remuneration of WTD; 2. Increase in Remuneration of CFO; 3. Increase in Remuneration of CS; 4. Re-appointment of Internal Auditor; and 5. Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024