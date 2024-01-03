iifl-logo

KRM Ayurveda Ltd Balance Sheet

Add as a Preferred Source on Google
0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR KRM Ayurveda Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Equity Capital

0.15

0.15

0.15

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

23.73

11.63

8.22

Net Worth

23.88

11.78

8.37

Minority Interest

Debt

31.2

23.18

19.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.02

0

Total Liabilities

55.08

34.98

28.24

Fixed Assets

26.55

22.87

23.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0.02

Networking Capital

26.48

11.59

4.62

Inventories

7.7

1.45

0.67

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

12.13

5.53

7.76

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

18.36

13.55

7.43

Sundry Creditors

-5.33

-3.87

-5.12

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-6.38

-5.07

-6.12

Cash

2.04

0.5

0.23

Total Assets

55.07

34.96

28.23

KRM Ayurveda Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR KRM Ayurveda Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.