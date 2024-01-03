KRM Ayurveda Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Equity Capital
0.15
0.15
0.15
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
23.73
11.63
8.22
Net Worth
23.88
11.78
8.37
Minority Interest
Debt
31.2
23.18
19.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.02
0
Total Liabilities
55.08
34.98
28.24
Fixed Assets
26.55
22.87
23.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
Networking Capital
26.48
11.59
4.62
Inventories
7.7
1.45
0.67
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
12.13
5.53
7.76
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
18.36
13.55
7.43
Sundry Creditors
-5.33
-3.87
-5.12
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.38
-5.07
-6.12
Cash
2.04
0.5
0.23
Total Assets
55.07
34.96
28.23
