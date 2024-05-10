To

The Members of KUBER UDYOG LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of KUBER UDYOG LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of changes in Equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (hereinafter referred to as financial statement).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the foresaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian accounting standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statement in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises of Boards report, Corporate governance report and Management discussion analysis report, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards report, corporate governance report and Management discussion analysis report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard as no other information as described above has been made available for review.

Managements responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys board of directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial results as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includ.es our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial results.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central

Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the

Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss in the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the cash flow statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these Standalone Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report; and

(g) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, no managerial remuneration has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors for the year ended March 31, 2023. Accordingly, reporting u/s 197 (16) of the Act is not applicable;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

c. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and

Protection Fund by the Company.

d. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the

Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 37 to the financial statement) ;

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the

Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries (Refer Note 37 to the financial statement);

iii. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

iv. No dividend declared and paid during the year by the Company, hence no such compliance with Section 123 of the Act applicable to the company. v. Provision to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

Annexure - A to the Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in Independent Auditors Report to the members of KUBER UDYOG LIMITED (‘the Company) on the financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that: (i) The Company does not hold any property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, immovable property during the year. Thus paragraph 3 (i) (a) to (d) of the order is not applicable. a) Based on all the information and explanation furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2022 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable. (iii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the principal business of company is to give loans, the requirement to report on clause 3 (iii) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company. b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the investments made by the company and the unsecured loans granted by the company are not prejudicial to the interest of the company. c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the repayment schedule of principal and interest are not stipulated for the loans given by the company and hence the repayments or receipts if any are regular in nature cannot be determined. d) Since the terms of repayment are not stipulated, total amount overdue/recoverable for more than 90 days cannot be determined e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the principal business of company is to give loans, the requirement to report on clause 3 (iii) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the company. f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii) (f) of the order is not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made. The Company has not provided any guarantees and security to the parties covered under Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. (v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, clause 3 (vi) of the Order is not applicable.

(vii)

a) According to the information and explanation given to us sales-tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, are not applicable to the company. The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including income tax, Profession tax, provident fund, employee state insurance and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities during the year except for profession tax.

According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amounts payable was in arrears, as at 31st March, 2023 for the period of more than six months from the date they became payable except for profession tax.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no statutory dues of income tax, goods and service tax, provident fund, profession tax, sales-tax or duty of customs or duty of excise or value added tax, cess which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. (viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) The Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable. (x) a) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (x) (a) of the Order is not applicable. b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. b) During the year, no report under sub section 12 of Section 143 of the Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed in Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. c) Based on our audit procedure performed and according to the information and explanations given to us, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)( c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company and accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not undertaken transactions with the related parties requiring compliance with s. 177 and s. 188, of the Act, during the year. However, related party disclosures as required by the relevant accounting standards have been disclosed in the financial statement. (xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. (xvi) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company is required to and has been registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as a Non- Banking Non-deposit taking and accepting non-systematically important company (NBFC-ND-NSI)

b) The company has conducted Non-Banking Financial activities and as stated in Clause xvi (a) above, the company has been registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as an NBFC-ND-NSI.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is not a core investment company as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) & (d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year. In the immediately preceding financial year, the company had incurred cash losses amounting to Rs 29.51 Lacs. (xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause (xviii) is not applicable (xix) On the basis of the financial ratios (Also refer Note 43 to the financial statements), ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) As at balance sheet date, the Company does not have any amount remaining unspent under Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable. Refer note 33(b) of the financial statements.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KUBER UDYOG LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over

Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of

Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

