iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kuber Udyog Ltd Share Price

19
(-1.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.11
  • Day's High19.11
  • 52 Wk High42.67
  • Prev. Close19.2
  • Day's Low19
  • 52 Wk Low 6.65
  • Turnover (lac)0.36
  • P/E58.18
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.01
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6.52
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Kuber Udyog Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

19.11

Prev. Close

19.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.36

Day's High

19.11

Day's Low

19

52 Week's High

42.67

52 Week's Low

6.65

Book Value

11.01

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6.52

P/E

58.18

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

Kuber Udyog Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Kuber Udyog Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Kuber Udyog Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:39 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Kuber Udyog Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.43

3.43

3.43

3.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.29

0.19

0.13

0.33

Net Worth

3.72

3.62

3.56

3.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-2.7

-0.3

-0.01

0.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Kuber Udyog Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Kuber Udyog Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Nikunj Chheda

Director

Sejal Soni

Chairman & Managing Director

Chetan Shinde

Independent Director

Richa Dani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rishi Kakkad

Additional Director

Akshay Poriya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kuber Udyog Ltd

Summary

Kuber Udyog Limited was incorporated on November 25, 1982 in West Bengal, India. The Company was engaged in the business of Non Banking financial activities and registered with Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC Company. The Company is a financial institution as defined under Section 45-I(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has obtained a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of non-banking financial institution as required under Section 45-IA of the said Act. However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to financial soundness of the Company or correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the Company and for repayment of deposits/ discharge of liabilities by the Company. The paid-up equity capital of the Company has been increased to Rs. 34,330,000 in the month of December, 2014 to meet the minimum Net Owned Fund requirements prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India dated November 10, 2014.The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 20th December, 2016 have passed a Resolution to surrender the Non Banking Financial Company license (NBFC License) to Reserve Bank of India and made an application to the Kolkata Office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Directors of the Company are making efforts to revive the business as the industry is not functioning properly. The Board of Directors from time to time have always consi
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Kuber Udyog Ltd share price today?

The Kuber Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kuber Udyog Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kuber Udyog Ltd is ₹6.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kuber Udyog Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kuber Udyog Ltd is 58.18 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kuber Udyog Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kuber Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kuber Udyog Ltd is ₹6.65 and ₹42.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kuber Udyog Ltd?

Kuber Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.35%, 3 Years at 161.80%, 1 Year at 128.57%, 6 Month at 31.69%, 3 Month at -50.27% and 1 Month at -3.71%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kuber Udyog Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kuber Udyog Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Kuber Udyog Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.