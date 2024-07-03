SectorFinance
Open₹19.11
Prev. Close₹19.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.36
Day's High₹19.11
Day's Low₹19
52 Week's High₹42.67
52 Week's Low₹6.65
Book Value₹11.01
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6.52
P/E58.18
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.43
3.43
3.43
3.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.29
0.19
0.13
0.33
Net Worth
3.72
3.62
3.56
3.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.7
-0.3
-0.01
0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Nikunj Chheda
Director
Sejal Soni
Chairman & Managing Director
Chetan Shinde
Independent Director
Richa Dani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rishi Kakkad
Additional Director
Akshay Poriya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Kuber Udyog Ltd
Summary
Kuber Udyog Limited was incorporated on November 25, 1982 in West Bengal, India. The Company was engaged in the business of Non Banking financial activities and registered with Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC Company. The Company is a financial institution as defined under Section 45-I(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has obtained a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of non-banking financial institution as required under Section 45-IA of the said Act. However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to financial soundness of the Company or correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the Company and for repayment of deposits/ discharge of liabilities by the Company. The paid-up equity capital of the Company has been increased to Rs. 34,330,000 in the month of December, 2014 to meet the minimum Net Owned Fund requirements prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India dated November 10, 2014.The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 20th December, 2016 have passed a Resolution to surrender the Non Banking Financial Company license (NBFC License) to Reserve Bank of India and made an application to the Kolkata Office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Directors of the Company are making efforts to revive the business as the industry is not functioning properly. The Board of Directors from time to time have always consi
Read More
The Kuber Udyog Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kuber Udyog Ltd is ₹6.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kuber Udyog Ltd is 58.18 and 1.74 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kuber Udyog Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kuber Udyog Ltd is ₹6.65 and ₹42.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kuber Udyog Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.35%, 3 Years at 161.80%, 1 Year at 128.57%, 6 Month at 31.69%, 3 Month at -50.27% and 1 Month at -3.71%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.