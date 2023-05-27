Dear Shareholders,

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 42nd Annual Report together with the Audited Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

The Standalone Financial Highlights for the year ended 31st March 2024:

(Amount in Lakhs)

Particulars 31st March 2024 31st March 2023 Revenue from Operations 45.48 59.50 Other Income 11.31 20.98 Total Revenue 56.79 80.47 Total Expenses 46.99 74.80 Profit before tax 9.81 5.67 Profit after tax 9.81 5.67

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS:

During the financial year ended 31st March 2024, the Company has recorded total revenue of Rs. 56.79 Lakhs as compared to the total revenue of Rs. 80.47 Lakhs in the previous year. The net profit incurred for the FY 2023-24 is Rs. 9.81 Lakhs as compared to net profit incurred of Rs. 5.67 Lakhs in the previous year.

DIVIDEND:

During the year under review, to conserve the resources of the Company for future growth and development the Board of Directors do not recommend any dividend.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN:

The Extract of Annual Return in form MGT-9 pursuant to the provisions of Section 92 read with rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is annexed to Annual Report and placed on the website of the Company and can be accessed at www.kuberudyog.com.

DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, the Company has neither accepted/ invited any deposits from public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 nor did any deposits remain unpaid or unclaimed during the year under review.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Amount of Rs 1.96 Lakhs was transferred to the Statutory Reserve Fund during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The Maintenance of Cost Records pursuant to Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are not made and maintained by the Company.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCTION & PROTECTION FUND:

There was no transfer during the year to the Investor Education and Protection Fund in terms of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the financial year 2023-24, there is no change in nature of business of the company.

SHARE CAPITAL:

During the financial year 2023-24, there is no change in the share capital of the company.

REGISTERED OFFICE:

The registered office of the Company was shifted from Ahmedabad, Gujarat to Mumbai, Maharashtra in the year 2021-22. There is no change in the Registered office of the Company during the year under review.

WEB LINK OF ANNUAL RETURN, IF ANY:

The Company is having website i.e. www.kuberudyog.com and Annual Return of Company has been published on such website.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:

The Company has in place well defined and adequate internal controls commensurate with the size of the Company and same were operating throughout the year. Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on 27/05/2023 had appointed Mrs. Meenakshi Jain, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The audit committee of the Board of Directors in consultation with the Internal Auditor formulates the scope, functioning, periodicity and methodology for conducting the internal audit.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 3 (c)of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibilities Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

a. That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures.

b. That the Directors has selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for the year review.

c. That the Directors had taken proper and enough care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities, and,

d. The Directors had prepared the accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 on a going concern basis. e. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

f. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

SUBSIDIARIES, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURES:

The Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates and Joint venture companies, pursuant to which the provisions of Section 129 (3) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company.

LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:

Particulars of loans given, investments made, guarantees given and securities provided under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 form part of the Notes to the Financial Statements.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE:

During the year under review, there were no foreign exchanges Earnings or outgo.

COMPLIANCE OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has in compliance with applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, during the financial year.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract/arrangement/transactions with related parties which could be considered as material. All transactions entered into with Related Parties as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 during the financial year were in the ordinary course of business do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. There was no transaction during the year which requires to be reported in Form AOC -2.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

Disclosure pertaining to the remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of The Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed and form part of the Directors report and annexed.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY COMMITTEE:

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act relating to Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable as the Company is having Net worth less than rupees Five Hundred Crores, Turnover less than rupees One Thousand Crores and Net Profit less than rupees Five Crores.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

8 meetings of the Board of Directors of the Company were held during the year. The Directors actively participated in the meetings and contributed valuable inputs on the matters brought before the Board from time to time. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD & COMMITTEE:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

As on 31st March 2024, the Board of the Company consisted of 4 Directors, and 1 Chief Financial Officer. Accordingly, the composition of the Board is in conformity with Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations.

During the financial year 2023-2024, the Board of Directors met eight times on the following dates 18.04.2024, 27.05.2023, 22.06.2023, 10.08.2023, 06.09.2023, 30.09.2023, 02.11.2023 and 02.02.2024.

The gap is not more than one hundred and twenty days between two consecutive meetings of the Board.

The composition of the Board of Directors as on 31.03.2024 is summarized below: -

Sr. No. Name of Director DIN / PAN Designation 1 Mr. Chetan Shinde 06996605 Managing Director 2 Mrs. Sejal Soni 07751759 Executive Director 3 Mrs. Richa Dani 08299159 Independent Director 4 Mr. Akshay Girish Poriya 10309151 Independent Director (w.e.f 06.09.2023) 5 Mrs. Sejal Soni AWAPS4621H Chief Financial Officer 6 Mr. Rishi Kakkad BURPK7996M Company Secretary (up to 30.09.2024) 7 Ms. Leena Kumawat BGIPK8492F Company Secretary (w.e.f 01.10.2024)

During the year none of the Directors of the Company:

- Has held or holds office as a director, including any alternate directorship, in more than twenty companies at the same time and maximum number of directorships in public companies does not exceed ten as per the provision of Section 165 of Company Act, 2013.

- Has held or holds office of directorships, including any alternate directorships in more than eight listed entities as per the provision of 17A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

- Has not serve as an independent director in more than seven listed entities and whole-time director has not serve as an independent director in not more than three listed entities.

- Is a Member of more than 10 (ten) Committees and Chairman / Chairperson of more than 5 (five) Committees across all the Indian public limited companies in which he / she is a Director.

AUDIT COMMITTEE:

Audit Committee of the Board of Directors is entrusted with the responsibility to supervise the

Companys internal controls and financial reporting process. The quorum, power, role and scope are in accordance with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the provisions of Regulation 18 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

The terms of reference of the committee inter alia include overseeing the Companys financial reporting process and disclosures of financial information. The responsibility of the committee inter alia is to review with the management, the consolidated and standalone quarterly/annual financial statements prior to recommending the same to the Board for its approval.

The committee reviews the reports of the internal and statutory auditors and ensures that adequate follow-up action is taken by respective auditors. The management on observations and recommendations made by the respective auditors.

The Audit Committee also assures the Board about the adequate internal control procedures and financial disclosures commensurate with the size of the Company and in conformity with requirements of the new Listing Regulations. The Board has been reviewing the working of the Committee from time to time to bring about greater effectiveness in order to comply with the various requirements under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015.

The committee recommends to the board, the appointment or re-appointment of the statutory auditors and internal auditors of the Corporation and their remuneration. The committee and auditors discuss the nature and scope of audit and approves payment of fees for other services rendered by the statutory auditors. The committee also annually reviews with the management the performance of statutory and internal auditors of the Corporation to ensure that an objective, professional and cost-effective relationship is being maintained.

During the financial year 2023-24, the Audit Committee of the Company met five times on 27.05.2023, 10.08.2023, 06.09.2023, 02.11.2023 and 02.02.2024.

The gap is not more than one hundred and twenty days between two Audit Committee meetings.

The Composition of the Audit Committee is given herein below:

Sr. No. Members Name Category Designation 1 Mrs. Richa Dani Independent Director Chairman 2 Mr. Akshay Poriya Independent Director Member 3 Mrs. Sejal Soni Director Member

The details of the Attendance of members at Audit Committee Meeting are as under:

Sr. No. Members Name No. of Meetings attended 1 Mrs. Richa Dani 5 2 Mr. Akshay Poriya 2 3 Mrs. Sejal Soni 5

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The terms of reference of Nomination and Remuneration Committee include the matters specified in Regulation 19 read with Part D of Schedule II of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The terms of reference of the committee inter alia include formulation of the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the board a policy, relating to the remuneration of the directors, key managerial personnel, senior management and other employees of the Company. The committee formulates the criteria for evaluation of the Chairman, independent directors, non-executive directors, the Board as a whole and Board committee.

The committees function includes identifying persons who are qualified to become directors of the

Company, recommending their appointment or re-appointment of the existing directors to the Board, ensuring that such persons meet the relevant criteria prescribed under applicable laws including qualification, area of expertise and experience, track record and integrity and reviewing and approving the remuneration payable to the executive directors of the Company within the overall limits as approved by the shareholders.

During the year under review, the committee met three times. The meeting was held on 18.04.2023, 22.06.2023 and 30.09.2023.

The Composition of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is given herein below:

Sr. No. Members Name Category Designation 1 Mrs. Richa Dani Independent Director Chairman 2 Mr. Akshay Poriya Independent Director Member 3 Mrs. Sejal Soni Director Member

The details of the Attendance of members at Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meeting are as under:

Sr. No. Members Name No. of Meetings attended 1 Mrs. Richa Dani 3 2 Mr. Akshay Poriya 1 3 Mrs. Sejal Soni 3

Performance Evaluation criteria for Independent Directors:

Based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and as approved by the Board, the performance of the individual Non-Independent Directors are evaluated annually on basis of criteria such as qualifications, experience, knowledge and competency, fulfillment of functions, ability to function as a team, initiative, availability and attendance, commitment (as a Director), contribution and integrity.

Each individual Independent Director is reviewed, based on the additional criteria of independence and independent views and judgment. Similarly, the performance of the Chairman is evaluated based on the additional criteria such as effectiveness of leadership and ability to steer the meetings, impartiality, commitment (as Chairperson) and ability to keep shareholders interests in mind.

The following were the criteria for evaluating performance of the Independent Directors: - Adequate qualifications & skills to understand Corporate Culture, Business & its complexities. - Adequate preparation for Board, Committee & General Meetings and updating knowledge of area of expertise. - Attendance & active participation in above meetings. - Objective & constructive participation in informed & balanced decision-making.

- No abuse of position detrimental to Companys/ shareholders interest and/or personal advantage, direct or indirect. - Ability to monitor Management Performance and integrity of financial controls & systems. - Active and timely execution of any tasks assigned by the Board. - Communication in open and fair manner. - Credibility, directions & guidance on Key issues in the best interest of Company. - Criteria of Independence. On the basis of feedback/ratings, the Committee evaluated the performance of the Independent Directors of the Company.

REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS:

REMUNERATION POLICY:

The remuneration of directors is recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board in line with the Remuneration Policy of the Company and approved by Board and if required are also approved by the Shareholders and/or the Central Government as the case may be.

The remuneration paid to the Executive Directors is recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and approved by the Board of Directors subject to shareholders approval in the subsequent General Meeting. None of the Independent Directors have any pecuniary relationship with the Company other than the sitting fees received by them for attending the meeting of the Board and/or Committee thereof.

STAKEHOLDERS GRIEVANCE COMMITTEE:

The Company has constituted a Stakeholders Relationship Committee it comprises of most independent directors. The mechanisms adopted by the terms of reference of the committee inter alia include reviewing Corporation to redress shareholder, depositor and debenture holder grievances, the status of litigations filed by/against stakeholders of the Corporation and initiatives taken to reduce the quantum of unclaimed dividends. The committee oversees adherence to service standards and standard operating procedures pertaining to investor services. The committee reviews the status of compliances with applicable corporate and securities laws.

During the year under review, the committee met four times on 27.05.2023, 10.08.2023, 02.11.2023, 02.02.2024.

The Composition of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is given herein below:

Sr. No. Members Name Category Designation 1 Mr. Akshay Poriya Independent Director Chairman 2 Mrs. Sejal Soni Director Member 3 Mr. Chetan Shinde Managing Director Member

The details of the Attendance of members at Stakeholders Relationship Committee Meeting are as under:

Sr. No. Members Name No. of Meetings attended 1 Mr. Akshay Poriya 1 2 Mrs. Sejal Soni 4 3 Mr. Chetan Shinde 4

MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

A separate meeting of the independent directors ("Annual ID Meeting") was convened which reviewed the performance of the Board (as a whole), the Non-Independent Directors and the Chairman. Post the Annual ID Meeting, the collective feedback of each of the Independent Directors was discussed by the Chairperson with the Board covering performance of the Board as a whole, performance of the Non-Independent Directors and performance of the Board Chairman.

All Independent Directors have given declarations that they meet the criteria of independence as laid down under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1) (b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and there is no change in their status of Independence. As required under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013.

LISTING:

The shares of the Company are listed at the BSE Ltd. The Company has paid the annual listing fees for the financial year 2023-2024 to the said Stock Exchange.

DETAILS OF DIRECTORS OR KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL WHO WERE APPOINTED OR HAVE RESIGNED DURING THE YEAR:

During the year, the following Directors and Key Managerial Personnel have been appointed or have resigned:

? Mr Akshay Poriya (DIN 10309151) was appointed as a Non-Executive Independent Director with effect from 06.09.2023. ? Mr. Rishi Kakkad resigned from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer with effect from 30.09.2023. ? Ms. Leena Kumawat was appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01.10.2023.

BOARD EVALUATION:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has carried out an annual performance evaluation of Board of Directors, Statutory Committees and Individual Directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has defined the evaluation criteria for the Performance Evaluation of the Board, its Statutory Committees and individual Directors.

BOARDS COMMENT ON THE AUDITORS REPORT:

The observations of the Statutory Auditor, when read together with the relevant notes to the accounts and accounting policies are self-explanatory and do not calls for any further comment.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Independent Directors hold office for a fixed term of five years and are not liable to retire by rotation. The Independent Directors have submitted their disclosure to the board that they fulfill all the requirements as to qualify for their appointment as an Independent Director under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 as well as SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The familiarization program aims to provide Independent Directors with the industry scenario, the socio-economic environment in which the Company operates, the business model, the operational and financial performance of the Company, significant developments so as to enable them to take well informed decisions in a timely manner. The familiarization program also seeks to update the Directors on the roles, responsibilities, rights and duties under the Act and other statutes.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company always places a major thrust on managing its affairs with diligence, transparency, responsibility and accountability thereby upholding the important dictum that an Organizations corporate governance philosophy is directly linked to high performance. The Company understands and respects its fiduciary role and responsibility towards its stakeholders and society at large and strives to serve their interests, resulting in creation of value for all its stakeholders.

In terms of Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, furnishing of Corporate Governance Report is not applicable to the company.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:

The Business Responsibility Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 as stipulated under Regulation 34(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 is not applicable.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION ANALYSIS REPORT:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, giving detailed analysis of

Companys operations as stipulated under Regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, is presented in a separate section forming part of the Annual Report.

AUDITORS:

Secretarial Audit Report:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company have appointed, M/s Janki & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Mumbai to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report for the year 2023-24 issued by M/s Janki & Associates in the prescribed form MR-3 is attached to this Report. The remarks mentioned in the report are self-explanatory.

Statutory Auditors:

M/s Namita & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No 151040W) were appointed as the Statutory Auditor of the Company at the 39th AGM held on 30th September 2021 to hold the office for a period of 5 (five) years till the conclusion of the 44th AGM to be held in the year 2026, in terms of the applicable provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013, read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014.

The Report given by the Auditors on the financial statements of the Company is part of the Annual Report. There has been no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer given by the Auditors in their Report.

Further, on 11.08.2024, M/s Namita & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No 151040W) resigned as Statutory Auditor of the Company vide the Resignation Letter dated 12.08.2024. On the recommendation of the Audit Committee and pursuant to the approval of shareholders, M/S Bilimoria Mehta & Co. is appointed to fill the casual vacancy up to the conclusion of 42nd AGM caused due to the resignation of M/s Namita & Co. Chartered Accountants. Pursuant to the approval of shareholders, M/S Bilimoria Mehta & Co. has been appointed as Statutory Auditor of the Company for a term of 5 years from the conclusion of 42nd AGM held in 2024 to 47th AGM to be held in 2029.

Cost Auditor:

The provisions relating to maintenance of Cost Records and Audit thereof are not applicable to your Company.

REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY AUDITORS:

During the year under review, there have been no instances of fraud reported by the Auditors to the Audit Committee of the Board, pursuant to Section 143(12) of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The Board has, on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, adopted a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnel, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Nomination & Remuneration Committee identifies and ascertains the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director and ensures that the candidate identified possesses adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the appointment as a Director.

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee ensures that the candidate proposed for appointment as Director is compliant with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

The candidates appointment as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee requires the approval of the Board.

In case of appointment of Independent Directors, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee satisfies itself with regard to the independent nature of the Directors vis- ?-vis the Company so as to enable the Board to discharge its function and duties effectively.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee ensures that the candidate identified for appointment as a Director is not disqualified for appointment under Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013.

GREEN INITIATIVE:

Electronic copy of the Annual Report 2023-2024 and the Notice of the 42nd Annual General Meeting are sent to all members whose email addresses are registered with the Company / depository participant(s). For members who have not registered their email addresses, physical copies are sent in the permitted mode.

Your Directors would like to draw your attention to Section 20 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as may be amended from time to time which permits paperless compliances and also service of notice / documents (including annual report) through electronic mode to its members.

To support this green initiative, we hereby once again appeal to all those members who have not registered their e-mail addresses so far are requested to register their e-mail address in respect of electronic holding with their concerned Depository Participants and/or with the Company.

IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Company has formulated a policy and process for risk Management. The Company has set up a core group of leadership team, which identifies, assesses the risks and the trends, exposure and potential impact analysis at different level and lays down the procedure for minimization of risks. Risk Management forms an integral part of Management policy and is an ongoing process integrated with the operations.

Company has identified various strategic, operational and financial risks which may impact Company adversely. However, management believes that the mitigation plans for identified risks are in place and may not threaten the existence of the Company.

PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

The Company has formulated a policy in respect of Sexual Harassment of women at workplace as per the provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. There was no complaint received by the Company during the financial year 2023-2024 under the aforesaid Act.

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT OF THE COMPANY:

The Board of Directors has adopted the code of conduct for the directors. All board members have affirmed compliance with the code of conduct for the period under review. A declaration to that effect signed by the Director is attached and forms part of the Annual Report of the Company.

VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 requires every listed company to establish a vigil mechanism for the directors and employees to report genuine concerns in such manner as may be prescribed. The Company has adopted the policy for implementing Vigil Mechanism. Vigil (whistle blower) mechanism provides a channel to the employees and directors to report to the management concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the code of conduct or policy. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of directors and employees to those who avail of the mechanism and also provide for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases.

This policy applies to all directors and employees of the Company. All directors and employees of the Company are eligible to make disclosures under this Policy in relation to matters concerning the Company.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no Material changes and commitments affecting financial position between end of the financial year and the date of the report is given as hereunder.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR

TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE:

There is no significant and material order passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS:

The Company has not issued any equity shares with differential rights during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Rule 4(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO SWEAT EQUITY SHARES:

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 is furnished.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME AND EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE SCHEME:

The Company has during the year under review not issued nor provided any employee stock option scheme and hence no information is furnished as per provisions of Rule 12 (9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014.

PROCEEDINGS PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKCRUPTCY CODE,2016:

No application has been made or any proceeding is pending under the IBC, 2016.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The Additional information required under the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and forming part of the Report is reproduced herewith:

(a) Conservation of energy and technology absorption:

As the Company holds investments in the other Companies, there are no particulars regarding conservation of energy and technology absorption, as required under provisions of the Act and rules made thereunder.

(b) Foreign Exchange earnings and outgo:

Total foreign exchange inflow: Nil Total foreign exchange outflow: Nil

DISCLOSURES IN RESPECT OF VOTING RIGHTS NOT DIRECTLY EXERCISED BY EMPLOYEES:

There are no shares held by trustees for the benefit of employees and hence no disclosure under Rule 16(4) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 has been furnished.

FRAUD REPORTING:

During the year under review, no instances of fraud were reported by the Statutory Auditors of the Company.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the support which the Company has received from its promoters, shareholders, lenders, business associates, vendors, customers, media and the employees of the Company.

By order of the Board For Kuber Udyog Limited

Sd/- Mr. Chetan Shinde Managing Director DIN: 06996605