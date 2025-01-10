iifl-logo-icon 1
Kuber Udyog Ltd Balance Sheet

17.64
(-2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.43

3.43

3.43

3.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.29

0.19

0.13

0.33

Net Worth

3.72

3.62

3.56

3.76

Minority Interest

Debt

3.21

3

2.8

2.59

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.93

6.62

6.36

6.35

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.2

0.09

0.61

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.86

4.68

4.28

3.72

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.17

0

0.05

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

4.89

4.53

4.34

3.72

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.03

-0.02

-0.06

-0.05

Cash

0.18

0.18

0

1.34

Total Assets

5.24

4.95

4.89

5.06

