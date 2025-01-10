Kuber Udyog Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.43
3.43
3.43
3.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.29
0.19
0.13
0.33
Net Worth
3.72
3.62
3.56
3.76
Minority Interest
Debt
3.21
3
2.8
2.59
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.93
6.62
6.36
6.35
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.2
0.09
0.61
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.86
4.68
4.28
3.72
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.17
0
0.05
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
4.89
4.53
4.34
3.72
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
-0.06
-0.05
Cash
0.18
0.18
0
1.34
Total Assets
5.24
4.95
4.89
5.06
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.