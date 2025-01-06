Kuber Udyog Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-2.7
-0.3
-0.01
0.35
Other operating items
Operating
-2.7
-0.3
-0.01
0.35
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.01
0
Free cash flow
-2.7
-0.3
-0.02
0.35
Equity raised
1
1.59
1.9
1.79
Investing
0
0
0
-0.17
Financing
2.59
0.05
0.05
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.89
1.34
1.92
1.97
