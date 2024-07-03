Kuber Udyog Ltd Summary

Kuber Udyog Limited was incorporated on November 25, 1982 in West Bengal, India. The Company was engaged in the business of Non Banking financial activities and registered with Reserve Bank of India as a NBFC Company. The Company is a financial institution as defined under Section 45-I(c) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and has obtained a Certificate of Registration from the Reserve Bank of India to carry on the business of non-banking financial institution as required under Section 45-IA of the said Act. However, the Reserve Bank of India does not accept any responsibility or guarantee about the present position as to financial soundness of the Company or correctness of any of the statements or representations made or opinions expressed by the Company and for repayment of deposits/ discharge of liabilities by the Company. The paid-up equity capital of the Company has been increased to Rs. 34,330,000 in the month of December, 2014 to meet the minimum Net Owned Fund requirements prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India dated November 10, 2014.The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 20th December, 2016 have passed a Resolution to surrender the Non Banking Financial Company license (NBFC License) to Reserve Bank of India and made an application to the Kolkata Office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Directors of the Company are making efforts to revive the business as the industry is not functioning properly. The Board of Directors from time to time have always considered the proposals for diversification into areas which would be profitable for the Company.