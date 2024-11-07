iifl-logo-icon 1
Kuber Udyog Ltd Board Meeting

Kuber Udyog CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Kuber Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Intimation for the upcoming 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024. Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company
Board Meeting10 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Kuber Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
Kuber Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting2 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
Kuber Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 02nd February, 2024. Financial Results for Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)

