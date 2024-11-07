Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Kuber Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Intimation for the upcoming 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024. Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Kuber Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 3 May 2024

Kuber Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024