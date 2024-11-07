|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Kuber Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. Approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Intimation for the upcoming 42nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024. Appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company
|Board Meeting
|10 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Kuber Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Saturday, 10th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Kuber Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial results for quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Financial Results for Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Feb 2024
|27 Jan 2024
|Kuber Udyog Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 02nd February, 2024. Financial Results for Quarter Ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.