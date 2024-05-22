To the Members of Kumbhat Financial Services Limited

Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS financial statements of KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matters described below to be the Key Audit Matters to be communicated in our report:

S.no Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our Audit 1 Credit Risk and Provisioning of Loans & Advances: Our audit procedures related to the allowance for ECL included the following, among others: As at March 31, 2024 the companys total loans and advances is Rs. 415.94 lacs against which a provision for non-performing assets of Rs.212.29 lacs and provision against stage 1 assets of Rs.1.17 lacs have been recognized by the company. 1. Assessed the accounting policy for impairment of financial assets and its compliance with Ind AS 109. Under Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments, allowances for loan assets are determined using expected credit loss ("ECL") estimation model. The estimation of ECL on financial instruments involves significant judgement and estimates. 2. Obtained an understanding of the Companys Expected Credit Loss (ECL) calculation and the underlying assumptions. The underlying forecasts and assumptions used in the estimates of impairment loss allowance are subject to uncertainties which are often outside the control of the company. Given the size of loan portfolio relative to the balance sheet and the impact of impairment allowance on the standalone financial statements, we have considered this as a key audit matter. 3. Tested the key controls over the assessment and identification of significant increase in credit risk and staging of assets. (Reference to Note 6 and Note 20, read with Statement of Accounting Policies Note 1.3 to the Financial Statements) 4. Sample testing of the accuracy and appropriateness of information used in the estimation of Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD). 5. Tested the arithmetical accuracy of the computation of PD and LGD and also performed analytical procedures to verify the reasonableness of the computation. 6. Assessed the disclosure made in relation to Ind AS 109 for ECL allowance. Further, we also assessed whether the disclosure of key judgements and assumptions are adequate.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of The Companies Act 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the paragraph below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from the branches not visited by us.

c. There are no branch offices of the Company.

d. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement and Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of accounts.

e. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.

f. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

g. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h. The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph above on reporting under section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us :

i) The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company does not have any long-term contracts requiring a provision for material foreseeable losses.

iii) The Company does not have any amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023; Based on our examination which included test checks and information given to us, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account, which did not have a feature recording audit trail (edit log) facility throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software, hence we are unable to comment on audit trail feature of the said software.

ANNEXURE A REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE SECTION ON "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

TO THE MEMBERS OF KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED:

(i) (a) A. On the basis of our examination of the Books of accounts the Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment .

B. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company does not have any intangible assets and hence provisions of clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, fixed assets have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has title deeds of immovable properties held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not have inventories and therefore the Clause 3 (ii) of the order is not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limit from Banks or Financial Institutions on the basis of security of current assets at any point of time during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable and not commented upon.

(iii) (a) A. on the basis of our examination of the Books of accounts, the Company has not given loans or advances or guarantees or security to subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates.

B. During the year, the aggregate amount of loans or advances given to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates is Rs. 200.00 Lakhs and the balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date is 202.49 Lakhs. The company has not given guarantees or security to parties other than subsidiaries, joint ventures and associate.

(b) The terms and conditions of the grant of loans and advances in the nature of loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) Interest has been stipulated in respect of loans and advances at such rate as may be mutually agreed upon between parties of the agreement.

(d) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, there is no overdue amount for more than 90 days in respect of loans given except an amount of Rs.200.00 lacs (principal amount) and Rs.12.29 lacs (interest amount) is overdue for more than 90 days as at 31 March 2024.

(e) The company being an NBFC whose principal business is to give loans is exempt from clause 3(iii) (e) of the order.

(f) on the basis of our examination of the Books of accounts, the company has not granted any loan repayable on demand to related parties as specified in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities given in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable and hence not commented upon.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and no amounts are deemed to be deposits hence provisions of clause 3(v) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(vi) As informed to us by the management, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of activities carried on by the Company.

(vii) (a) The company has generally been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including

Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income tax, Sales-tax, Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities in India.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, service tax, sales-tax, customs duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no income has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution.

(c) on the basis of our examination of the Books of accounts, the company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilized term loans at the beginning of the year. Hence the reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) is not applicable to the company.

(d) No funds were raised on short term basis.

(e) The company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies hence this clause is not applicable.

(x) (a) No moneys were raised by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

(b) The company has not made any private placement or issued rights share during the year. Hence provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xi) (a) No fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4.

(c) No whistle blower complaints were received during the year by the company.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(xv) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 is applicable to the Company and the company is having a valid registration certificate obtained from RBI.

Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) hence not commented upon.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash loss during the current year and preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

(xix) on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report so as to indicate that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provisions of Section 135 of the act are not applicable. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xxi) Since this audit report is on the standalone financial statements, the provisions of clause 3(xxi) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

ANNEXURE B REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2 (g) OF THE SECTION ON "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established under the COSO 2013 criteria, which considers the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Mardia & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 007888S

(Manish Mardia)

Proprietor

Membership number: 205307

UDIN:24205307BKATRG2126

Place: Chennai

Date: 22.05.2024