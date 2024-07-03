Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹19.09
Prev. Close₹18.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹19.09
Day's Low₹19.09
52 Week's High₹25.35
52 Week's Low₹12.89
Book Value₹5.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.07
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.75
4.75
4.75
4.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.12
-0.32
-0.42
-0.5
Net Worth
2.63
4.43
4.33
4.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.95
4.05
-6.33
0.21
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Kumbhat
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sakthivelmurugan Masagounder
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sarika Kumbhat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mohanraj Shanmugam
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Ramabadran
Summary
Kumbhat Financial Services Limited is a Public company incorporated in India in 1993. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank of India and is engaged into financing of commercial loans.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to partly meet the working capital requirements of company and to diversify into other financial services. During 1996-97, company was not able to achieve the projected profit after tax, due to unfavourable market conditions which prevailed in the primary and secondary market.
The Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd is ₹9.07 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 3.32 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd is ₹12.89 and ₹25.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.22%, 3 Years at 37.90%, 1 Year at 19.31%, 6 Month at 19.31%, 3 Month at -5.73% and 1 Month at 7.67%.
