Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd Share Price

19.09
(4.95%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open19.09
  • Day's High19.09
  • 52 Wk High25.35
  • Prev. Close18.19
  • Day's Low19.09
  • 52 Wk Low 12.89
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.74
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

19.09

Prev. Close

18.19

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

19.09

Day's Low

19.09

52 Week's High

25.35

52 Week's Low

12.89

Book Value

5.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.07

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd Corporate Action

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:51 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 15.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 15.31%

Non-Promoter- 84.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 84.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.75

4.75

4.75

4.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.12

-0.32

-0.42

-0.5

Net Worth

2.63

4.43

4.33

4.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.95

4.05

-6.33

0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Kumbhat

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sakthivelmurugan Masagounder

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sarika Kumbhat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mohanraj Shanmugam

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Ramabadran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd

Summary

Kumbhat Financial Services Limited is a Public company incorporated in India in 1993. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank of India and is engaged into financing of commercial loans.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to partly meet the working capital requirements of company and to diversify into other financial services. During 1996-97, company was not able to achieve the projected profit after tax, due to unfavourable market conditions which prevailed in the primary and secondary market.
Company FAQs

What is the Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd share price today?

The Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd is ₹9.07 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd is 0 and 3.32 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd is ₹12.89 and ₹25.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd?

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.22%, 3 Years at 37.90%, 1 Year at 19.31%, 6 Month at 19.31%, 3 Month at -5.73% and 1 Month at 7.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 15.32 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 84.68 %

