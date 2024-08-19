|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|19 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|Inter alia to convene AGM on 19.08.2024, to appoint atatutory auditors etc., For the purpose of AGM to be held on 19.08.2024 for the financial year ended 31st March,2024, closure of books will be effective from 13.08.2024 to 19.08.2024 both days inclusive. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/07/2024) Please find the required scrutinizers report for your necessary dissemination on the website. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)
