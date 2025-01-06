Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.95
4.05
-6.33
0.21
Other operating items
Operating
-0.95
4.05
-6.33
0.21
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.16
-1.2
Free cash flow
-0.95
4.05
-6.49
-0.99
Equity raised
-0.92
-0.34
1.55
2.76
Investing
0.03
0.01
0.18
0
Financing
0
0
0.14
0.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.84
3.72
-4.62
1.91
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.