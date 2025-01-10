Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.75
4.75
4.75
4.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.12
-0.32
-0.42
-0.5
Net Worth
2.63
4.43
4.33
4.25
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.09
0.02
0.01
0
Total Liabilities
2.72
4.45
4.34
4.25
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.55
0.27
0.22
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.07
0.07
0.05
0.04
Networking Capital
-0.02
-0.01
0.01
-0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.03
0.05
0.05
0
Sundry Creditors
0
0
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.06
-0.03
-0.05
Cash
0.08
0.47
3.07
4.07
Total Assets
0.69
0.81
3.35
4.25
