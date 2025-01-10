iifl-logo-icon 1
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd Balance Sheet

19.26
(4.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.75

4.75

4.75

4.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.12

-0.32

-0.42

-0.5

Net Worth

2.63

4.43

4.33

4.25

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.09

0.02

0.01

0

Total Liabilities

2.72

4.45

4.34

4.25

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.55

0.27

0.22

0.19

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.07

0.07

0.05

0.04

Networking Capital

-0.02

-0.01

0.01

-0.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.03

0.05

0.05

0

Sundry Creditors

0

0

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.06

-0.03

-0.05

Cash

0.08

0.47

3.07

4.07

Total Assets

0.69

0.81

3.35

4.25

