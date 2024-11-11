Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited financial statements for six months ended 30-09-2024 The Board Approved the un audited results for quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Sep 2024 11 Sep 2024

KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Loan Policy on unsecured loans formation of unsecured loan committee and appointing deaignated offiials. To Approve Policy on unsecured loans, To appoint Unsecured Loans Committee, and appoint designated officials. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.09.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 31 Jul 2024

KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve unaudited accounts for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 The Board Inter alia approved the unaudited results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Inter alia To approve conenining of AGM on 19.08.2024 To appoint Scrutinsers To approve appointment of CDSL as service provider for AGM To approve increase in borrowing powers To approve offering secutity and private palcement secured non conertible reemadable debebentures Inter alia to convene AGM on 19.08.2024, to appoint atatutory auditors etc., (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 4 Jun 2024

KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Alteration of memorandam and articlespower to borrow rupees five crores by issue of secured NCDappointment of debenture trusteesofferring of securitiesprivate placement of secured NCD. Appoval of Service Contract, Inter Corporate Loan and appointment of trustees for Debenture (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 13 May 2024

KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1 To Approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 2.To consider statutory auditors certificate To approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ending 31st March,2024 and to take note of the Unqualified Statutory Auditors report and the resultant Impact of audit observations. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Apr 2024 31 Mar 2024

KUMBHAT FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To alter t.ch timhe object clause of the Memorandum as follows. 1. To alter the object clause of the Memorandum as follows. 2. To include as point no 11 the following as main object Clause currently appearing in clause 6 of Part B as objects incidental and ancillary to the attainment of main object. To lend money, either with or without security, and generally to such persons and upon such terms and conditions as the Company may deem fit. 3. To add point 12 to the main objects the following provision. Subject to the guidelines of Reserve Bank of India the Company may carry on the business of lending money against security of gold ornaments or gold jewelry as per the rules and regulation RBI may be amend from time to time. 4. To Consider and Approve the Borrowing Powers of The Company U/S 180(1)(c) Of the Companies Act 2013 and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act 2013 and subject to the approval of shareholders in general meeting for a sum not exceeding Rs. 5.00 Crore 5. To Authorise the Board pursuant to comly with the provisions of Section 180(1)(a) and other applicable provisions if any of the Companies Act 2013 (the Act) and subject to consent of the Members for creation of charge and on such terms as the Board may determine on all or any of the moveable and / or immovable properties tangible or intangible assets of the Company 6. Subject to the approval of the Member to authorise the Board to issue SECURED NON convertible Debentures under the following terms. 7. To Authorise the Board to appoint Debenture Trustee. 8. To convene an EGM to conduct Postal Ballot for the above resolutions. Subject to approval of members alteration of Memorandum and issue of secured non convertible debentures (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/04/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024