Kumbhat Financial Services Limited is a Public company incorporated in India in 1993. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank of India and is engaged into financing of commercial loans.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to partly meet the working capital requirements of company and to diversify into other financial services. During 1996-97, company was not able to achieve the projected profit after tax, due to unfavourable market conditions which prevailed in the primary and secondary market.
