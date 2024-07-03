iifl-logo-icon 1
Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd Company Summary

19.26
(4.96%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Kumbhat Financial Services Ltd Summary

Kumbhat Financial Services Limited is a Public company incorporated in India in 1993. The Company is registered as a Non-Banking Financial Company with Reserve Bank of India and is engaged into financing of commercial loans.The Company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to partly meet the working capital requirements of company and to diversify into other financial services. During 1996-97, company was not able to achieve the projected profit after tax, due to unfavourable market conditions which prevailed in the primary and secondary market.

