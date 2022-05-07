Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.19
0.69
0.21
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.14
-0.08
-0.08
Tax paid
0
0
-0.24
-0.06
Working capital
-0.59
0.48
0.28
0.08
Other operating items
Operating
-0.7
0.14
0.65
0.16
Capital expenditure
0
0.59
0.07
0.55
Free cash flow
-0.7
0.73
0.72
0.71
Equity raised
3.71
4.08
3.16
2.84
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.76
1.08
-0.45
-0.13
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
2.25
5.89
3.43
3.42
