|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3.83
4
5.5
3.67
yoy growth (%)
-4.12
-27.29
50.05
9.34
Raw materials
-2.21
-2.3
-3.07
-2.01
As % of sales
57.68
57.44
55.74
54.75
Employee costs
-0.84
-0.82
-0.61
-0.53
As % of sales
21.9
20.58
11.15
14.46
Other costs
-0.62
-0.93
-1.07
-0.93
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.17
23.39
19.59
25.59
Operating profit
0.16
-0.05
0.74
0.19
OPM
4.22
-1.43
13.5
5.18
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.14
-0.08
-0.08
Interest expense
-0.07
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
Other income
0.05
0.06
0.05
0.12
Profit before tax
0.01
-0.19
0.69
0.21
Taxes
0
0
-0.24
-0.06
Tax rate
21.67
-0.14
-34.44
-29.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
-0.19
0.45
0.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
-0.19
0.45
0.15
yoy growth (%)
-109.07
-141.46
197.07
-42.16
NPM
0.44
-4.75
8.32
4.2
No Record Found
