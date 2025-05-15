Board Meeting 15 May 2025 5 May 2025

Kusam Electrical Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 15 2025 inter alia to consider and approve standalone audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2025. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on May 15, 2025 - Audited Financial Results for the quarter & year ended on March 31, 2025. Please take the same on record. Financial Result for the quarter and financial year ended 31 March 2025 is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15.05.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 3 Feb 2025

KUSAM ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd is scheduled to be held on Friday February 14 2025 inter alia to consider and approve standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on February 14, 2025 - Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024. Please take the same on record. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

KUSAM ELECTRICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Kusam Electrical Industries Ltd is scheduled to be held on Thursday November 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024. Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th September is herewith enclosed. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 14, 2024 - Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024. Please take the same on record. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024