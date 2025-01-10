To the Members of Kuwer Industries Limited;

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Financial Statements of KUWER INDUSTRIES LIMITED (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and Notes to the Financial Statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

Attention is invited to following notes of the financial statements of the company:

• Note 4A to the financial statement which describes capital advance of Rs.75 Lakhs given by the company during the year for the construction of plant which has not yet started till 31st March, 2024.

• Note 9 to the financial statement, which describes insurance claim receivable on loss from fire as on 1st April,2023 was Rs.116.40 Lakhs out of which Rs.74.37 has been received in full and final settlement during the year and balance Rs.42.03 Lakhs is not recoverable. Hence, same has been booked as loss under exceptional item in standalone profit and loss account during the year.

• Note no 30. to the financial statement, which describes contingent liability of company on not fulfilling export obligation required under EPCG scheme. Hence, liability including interest is Rs.80.49Lakhs.

• Note no 39 to the financial statement, which describes that the company has received advance from customer amounting to Rs. 4.98 Lakhs prior to 01.04.2023 and are still payable in the books of accounts and are outstanding for more than 365 days. The said advances fall under the ambit of deemed deposit as per provisions of section 73 to 76 of the company act 2013. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matter Revenue The Company derives its revenues from multiple products and services including flexible packaging products, and related activities, etc. Revenue from sale of goods is recognised at a point in time when the control has been transferred subject to the terms with the customers, which generally coincides with dispatch of goods to customers in case of domestic sales and on the basis of bill of lading in the case of export sales. Revenue is identified as a key audit area due to the significance as regards the time and efforts in assessing the appropriateness of revenue recognition covering the aspects of completeness, occurrence, cut off , rights and obligations, etc. Our audit procedures in respect of this area included: • Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys revenue recognition accounting policies in compliance with Ind AS 115 “Revenue from Contracts with Customers”. • Obtained an understanding and assessed the design and operating effectiveness of key internal controls over the revenue process and placed specific attention on the timing, occurrence and value of the revenue recognition. • Performed sales transaction testing based on a representative sample to ensure that the related revenues are recorded appropriately taking into consideration the sales terms and conditions for the sale orders, including the shipping terms, etc. Also performed procedures regarding the sales returns, trade discounts, rate differences, volume rebates and other factors, having bearing on the revenue recognition. • Performed sales cut off procedures by matching dispatches/ deliveries occurring around the year end to support the documentation to establish that sales are properly recorded in the correct period.

Other information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the directors/annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and those charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued there under.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order” / “CARO 2020”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the “Annexure-A”, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the foreign entities shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries.

b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used the accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has the feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instances of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule,2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for the record retention is not applicable for year ended March 31,2024.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE “A” TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including, quantitative detail and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which property, plant and equipment are verified in phased manner. In accordance with this program, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ii) In respects of Inventory:

a) The inventory, which includes stocks lying with the third parties have been physically verified by management at a reasonable interval during the year. In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of stocks followed by the management were reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of its business.

b) The company is maintaining proper records for inventory and discrepancies, if any between the physical stocks and the book stocks, which have been properly dealt with in the books of account, were not material.

c) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess Rs. of 5 Crore, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly return or statements with such banks, the detail as below,

Name of the Bank Aggregate Working capital Limit sanctioned Nature of Current Asset offered as Security Quarter ended Amount disclosed as per quarterly return/ Statement Amount as per books of accounts Difference in working capital Reasons for differences Yes Bank 1200.00 Entire Current assets June 2023 2654.35 2080.72 573.63 Incorrect amount of Yes Bank 1200.00 Entire Current assets September 2023 2757.41 2649.73 62.68 debtors and creditors Yes Bank 1200.00 Entire Current assets December 2023 3036.53 3181.95 (145.41) Bank of India 1400.00 Entire Current assets March 2024 0.00 3841.36 (3841.36)

(iii) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii) (a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investments, guarantees and securities granted in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are applicable. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) There are no deposits accepted by the company or amounts which are deemed to be deposits, whether the directives issued by Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder, however company had advance from customers which are outstanding for more than 365 days and form part of deemed deposits as per the provisions of Companies Act 2013 amounting to Rs. 4.98 lakhs.

(vi) Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. As per information and explanations given to us, the company is in the process of development of cost records in respect of the activities carried on by the company. Hence, in the absence of the same we are unable to comment on the same.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Customs Duty, Cess, Goods and Service tax and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Services Tax, Sales Tax, Value Added Tax, Duty of Customs, Service tax, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at 31st March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us. The particulars of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause as at March 31, 2023 which have not been deposited on account of a dispute, are as follows:

S. No Name of the Statute Nature of the Due Period to which it pertains Form where dispute is pending Amount (Rs. In lakhs) 1 Sales Tax (UP) Sales Tax FY 2008-09 Tribunal Bench-II Commercial Tax - Noida 3.34 Lakhs 2. Sales Tax (UP) Sales Tax and CST FY 2011-12 Additional Commissioner (Appeals), Commercial Tax, Noida. 9.89 Lakhs 3. Sales Tax (UP) Sales Tax FY 2012-13 Additional Commissioner (Appeals), Commercial Tax, Noida. 3.04 Lakhs 4. GST (UP) Tax , Interest and penalty FY 2018 -19 Appeal to appellate Authority 11.93 Lakhs

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the funds raised on short term basis during the year or in any previous year has not been utilised for long term purposes. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix) (d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities.

(x) a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or term loans and hence reporting under clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and not commented upon.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or (fully, partially or optionally) convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under section 143(12) of the Act has been filed with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. We have considered the internal audit report for the year under audit issued to the company during the year, for determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvi) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-1 of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash loss in the current as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) The statutory auditors had resigned during the year. The issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors has been taken into consideration.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not fulfil the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014 and according, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

“Annexure B” to the Independent Auditors

(Referred to in paragraph under 2(f) Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of KUWER INDUSTRIES LIMITED (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management& board of directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial control with reference to financial statement criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over with reference to financial statement of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects with reference to financial statement.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.